



The North Atlantic island of 371,000 has seen a period of stability since 2017 under the ruling left-right coalition, following years of political scandals and distrust of politicians following the 2008 financial crisis.

The current governing coalition led by Prime Minister Katrn Jakobsdttir’s Left-Green Movement won its mandate with a promise to ensure stability after Icelanders went to the polls five times from 2007 to 2017.

In 2017, the Left Greens, who call themselves the “radical left-wing party,” teamed up with impossible partners — the pro-business Independence Party and the center-right Progressive Party — to anger some people in party base Me

While Jakobsdttir remains popular, polls suggest her party will lose support, marking the end of its coalition. Support for Iceland’s Independence Party, the largest party, is also falling, but the election result could still give former Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson a mandate to form a new government.

A shattered political landscape will make it difficult to form a new government, but Jakobsdttir may seek a coalition with other left-wing parties that opinion polls suggest will gain support. “If we get such a government, we will see some changes when it comes to taxing the rich and environmental issues will be more important,” said Baldvin Bergsson, a political analyst at RUV. Climate change is an important issue for Icelanders who want to call their nation “Land of Fire and Ice” because of its global landscape of volcanoes and glaciers used in the HBO TV series “Game of Thrones”. Iceland has already pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040, well ahead of most other European nations, but especially young voters are pushing for even bolder steps. Left-wing parties are also calling for more government spending on health care, which has been the most important topic in the election. The successful pandemic weather and the lifting of coronavirus restrictions has reopened the borders, providing a much-needed boost to the vital tourism sector, which attracted about 2 million foreign visitors in 2019. “The pandemic was a major blow to the important tourism industry,” said Stefania Oskarsdottir, a political scientist at the University of Iceland, adding that high public spending has fueled optimism. “Despite coming out of a deep recession, the average Icelander thinks these are good times,” she said. Voting opens at 04:00 EST on Saturday and closes at 17:00 EST with a final result expected on Sunday morning.

