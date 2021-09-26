Kindness is the best medicine for the diseases of the world, says the official of the Holy See

Referring to the topic of the Debate, Building Sustainability through Hope, Cardinal Parolin distinguished hope from optimism: while optimism, he said, is an expectation that things will turn out well, hope is characterized by persistence in the face of new and existing crises.

Cardinal Parolin called for a global recovery based on a renewed sense of fraternal solidarity. He called on the international community to work together to help those on the margins of pharmacy and to end unnecessary suffering and death. Vaccines, he said, should be available to everyone, especially in conflict zones and humanitarian settings.

The cardinal said a renewed examination is needed as to how health care systems have been largely invaded by the pandemic and left so many without sufficient care or care at all.

Sustainable development a daunting challenge

A similar examination is also required on economic systems, which have lagged far behind and made the poor even more vulnerable, and, in light of the political and disseminating failures of the pandemic, the fight against corruption must continue.

The pandemic, warned Cardinal Parolin, has made the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, already a tough war, a daunting challenge.

Sustainable reconstruction means rethinking the relationship between individuals and the economy, the Holy See Secretary of State continued, and ensuring that both economic models and development programs remain at the service of men and women, especially those on the margins of society. , instead of exploiting both people and natural resources.

Creating an elastic planet

The forthcoming UN climate conference, known as the COP26 shorthand, will be an important opportunity for sustainability, the cardinal said, giving the international community an opportunity to strengthen commitments to protect the Earth.

The senior official hailed advances in technology, and human creativity, that are making environmentally conscious choices by governments and individuals the easiest and most inspiring of hope.

However, he noted that hope is insufficient for so many people involved in the conflict, citing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing political tensions in Syria and Lebanon as a reminder of the impact that conflicts have on peoples and nations.

Cardinal Parolin reiterated UN calls Secretary General Antnio Guterres and Pope Francis for a global ceasefire, and to end the nuclear arms race, expressing the Holy Saints’ hopes for progress in implementing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), scheduled to hold its Review Conference next January.

A crisis in human relations

The world, warned Cardinal Parolin, is dominated by selfishness and waste culture and is facing a crisis of human relations, with negative consequences for human rights.

Humanitarian law, he said, is often taken as a recommendation rather than an obligation, and refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons are increasingly forgotten or even drowned, and religious believers endure harassment, persecution, death and even genocide. because of their faith.

The senior official also condemned partial interpretations of human rights as a basis for polarization and segregation, which drive UN processes in conflict with mandated bodies.

UN Commitment to Healthy Policy

Extending to the topic of the UN role, Cardinal Parolin called on the Organization to return to the core principles and goals contained in its Charter and to live up to its goals, rather than becoming a tool of its own. and commit to health policy, based on the pursuit of the common good and universal truth.

The revitalization of the UN, he added, should include consideration of whether the structure conceived in 1945 remains appropriate for 2021 and beyond, and give greater attention to the promotion and protection of the mandates of UN bodies.

