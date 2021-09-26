International
Kindness is the best medicine for the diseases of the world, says the official of the Holy See |
Referring to the topic of the Debate, Building Sustainability through Hope, Cardinal Parolin distinguished hope from optimism: while optimism, he said, is an expectation that things will turn out well, hope is characterized by persistence in the face of new and existing crises.
Cardinal Parolin called for a global recovery based on a renewed sense of fraternal solidarity. He called on the international community to work together to help those on the margins of pharmacy and to end unnecessary suffering and death. Vaccines, he said, should be available to everyone, especially in conflict zones and humanitarian settings.
The cardinal said a renewed examination is needed as to how health care systems have been largely invaded by the pandemic and left so many without sufficient care or care at all.
Sustainable development a daunting challenge
A similar examination is also required on economic systems, which have lagged far behind and made the poor even more vulnerable, and, in light of the political and disseminating failures of the pandemic, the fight against corruption must continue.
The pandemic, warned Cardinal Parolin, has made the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, already a tough war, a daunting challenge.
Sustainable reconstruction means rethinking the relationship between individuals and the economy, the Holy See Secretary of State continued, and ensuring that both economic models and development programs remain at the service of men and women, especially those on the margins of society. , instead of exploiting both people and natural resources.
Creating an elastic planet
The forthcoming UN climate conference, known as the COP26 shorthand, will be an important opportunity for sustainability, the cardinal said, giving the international community an opportunity to strengthen commitments to protect the Earth.
The senior official hailed advances in technology, and human creativity, that are making environmentally conscious choices by governments and individuals the easiest and most inspiring of hope.
However, he noted that hope is insufficient for so many people involved in the conflict, citing the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and the ongoing political tensions in Syria and Lebanon as a reminder of the impact that conflicts have on peoples and nations.
Cardinal Parolin reiterated UN calls Secretary General Antnio Guterres and Pope Francis for a global ceasefire, and to end the nuclear arms race, expressing the Holy Saints’ hopes for progress in implementing the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), scheduled to hold its Review Conference next January.
A crisis in human relations
The world, warned Cardinal Parolin, is dominated by selfishness and waste culture and is facing a crisis of human relations, with negative consequences for human rights.
Humanitarian law, he said, is often taken as a recommendation rather than an obligation, and refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons are increasingly forgotten or even drowned, and religious believers endure harassment, persecution, death and even genocide. because of their faith.
The senior official also condemned partial interpretations of human rights as a basis for polarization and segregation, which drive UN processes in conflict with mandated bodies.
UN Commitment to Healthy Policy
Extending to the topic of the UN role, Cardinal Parolin called on the Organization to return to the core principles and goals contained in its Charter and to live up to its goals, rather than becoming a tool of its own. and commit to health policy, based on the pursuit of the common good and universal truth.
The revitalization of the UN, he added, should include consideration of whether the structure conceived in 1945 remains appropriate for 2021 and beyond, and give greater attention to the promotion and protection of the mandates of UN bodies.
Read the full statement herewith
|
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/09/1101332
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]