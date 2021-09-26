International Hippodrome Runner Holds Final Racing Day After Nearly 100 Years – NBC Chicago





Racecourse International Arlington will host the final races of the season, and possibly sometimes, on Saturday. After nearly 100 years in business, the park owners announced that the racetrack will “cross the finish line” with a fireworks display in the evening to celebrate Closing Day. Gates open for the event at 1pm for a post time of 2:25pm. Arlington said Closing Day will last until 6:30 p.m., and the fireworks will depart at dusk. Join us for live racing and a fireworks display in the evening as we cross the finish line and celebrate Closing Day, September 25th. Limited tickets for Boxes and Reserved Seats and Lawn Tables and Park Picnic are still available. 13:00 Open Gates Post Time Fireworks at dusk pic.twitter.com/6sN1VUKVHS – Arlington International (@Arlington_Park) September 21, 2021 This year’s racing season may be the last for the facility, as Arlington Racecourse owners announced plans to sell the property to a developer. The track also did not apply for racing dates with the Illinois Racing Board until the deadline this summer, which means there will be no racing at the Arlington Heights site for 2022. According to a press release from Churchill Downs Incorporated, the 326-acre property in the Arlington Heights suburb will be sold and the company selling the property will aim to find a buyer who will redevelop it. The Arlington’s ideal location on the northwestern outskirts of Chicago, along with direct access to downtown Chicago via a Metra Railway Station on site, presents a unique redevelopment opportunity. We look forward to seeing strong interest in the site and look forward to working with potential buyers, in partnership with Arlington Heights Village, to move this historic site to its next stage, said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of CDI. Due to the limitations of COVID-19, this season’s race days did not include live entertainment events, family days and carry items. The track has been a staple in the Chicago area for nearly a century, opening in 1927. It was closed for a short time in 1998 and 1999, but reopened in 2000 after Churchill Downs Incorporated bought the runway and christened it in Arlington Park. She changed her name to Racecourse International Arlington in 2013.

