Top 10 world news: Modi addresses UNGA summit, US reiterates support for India’s seat on UN Security Council and more, World News

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed world leaders at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and spoke on various issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s commitment to tackling climate change, health , technology and terrorism, while urging the UN to restore its credibility. In other news, President Joe Biden reiterated America ‘s support for India’ s permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council and its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group.

Covid Origin, Business Ease Report: Modi Attacks UN for Loss of Credibility Without Naming China

he Prime Minister, while quoting Indian diplomat Chanakya, said, When proper action is not taken in due time, then it is time itself that causes action to fail. He urged members to strengthen the UN in order to preserve global order, global laws and global values.

Supporting Terror Will Be Dangerous for You: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Covert Warning for Pakistan for Afghanistan

Speaking of terrorism, Prime Minister Modi targeted Pakistan without mentioning his name after saying that countries with “regressive thinking” that are using terrorism as a “political tool” should understand that terrorism is an equally great threat to them. He cited the current delicate situation in Afghanistan, saying the world must ensure that Afghanistan is not used to “spread terrorism or carry out terrorist attacks.

Tea seller’s child addresses UN for fourth time: PM Modi hails power of Indian democracy

In his opening remarks, striking a personal note, Prime Minister Modi said the child of a poor tea seller rose to the top political office in the country and addressed the UN for the fourth time, calling it the force of Indian democracy. Prime Minister Modi arrived in New York after attending his first personal Quad summit with leaders from Australia, Japan and the US in Washington. The Prime Minister also met with US President Joe Biden for their first bilateral meeting at the Oval Office of the White House.

Biden reiterates US support for India’s permanent seat on UN Security Council, entry into Nuclear Suppliers Group

President Biden, in his talks with Prime Minister Modi, applauded India’s “strong leadership” during the UN Security Council Presidency in August 2021, according to the Statement of US-India Joint Leaders issued after their meeting at the House White Friday.

Five French ministers targeted for Israeli Pegasus espionage, report says

The cell phones of at least five French ministers and a diplomatic adviser to President Emmanuel Macron were infected by Israeli-made Pegasus espionage, sources told AFP on Friday, confirming a report from the investigative website Mediapart. French security services discovered the software while inspecting the phones, with interventions believed to have occurred in 2019 and 2020.

Global Climate Strike: Thousands gather around the world for urgent action

In the weeks leading up to the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, UK, thousands of people in 99 countries took to the streets in a coordinated global strike, calling for urgent action to address the environmental crisis. Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg led the protests in Germany, just two days before the country’s general election. Friday’s strike was the world’s first climate action since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Look: The young girl calls the Taliban who did not let the women go back to school

With calls from Free Afghanistan and I want to go to school, local Afghan girls took to the streets recently to protest the Taliban decision not to allow girls to return to school. A young girl was recorded raising her voice to support girls returning to school, rather than being kept at home. The girl demanded that women of all ages be allowed to go to school and gain expertise to be able to help their country develop.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai urges world to ensure Afghan women’s rights

On the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has called on the world to ensure the protection of Afghan women’s rights on Friday following the change of guard. The remark was made by 24-year-old Yousafzai at a panel on educating girls in Afghanistan.

Is the session of the United Nations General Assembly 2021 despite its poor representation of women?

Numerous issues of international importance are being raised by various leaders, but many seem unaware of the fact that of some of the speakers at the hearing, only a few are women. There seems to be a need to increase the representation of women in the world’s most important forum.

European Union criticizes Russia for cyber attacks and hacking ahead of German elections

The European Union (EU) has attacked Russia for allegedly interfering in the German elections after spying on malicious cyber-activities, collectively designated as #Ghostwriter, ahead of Germany’s parliamentary elections on Sunday (September 26th). EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter that the fight against cyber-attacks is crucial to European security as cyber-attacks threaten the integrity, democratic values ​​and principles of EU member states.