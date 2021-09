The boxing world reacts to the anger of Oleksandr Usyk by Anthony Joshua: ‘He dominated it’

Oleksandr Usyk scored a historic defeat to Anthony Joshua on Saturday, not only removing his WBA (super), IBF and WBOheweight titles, but also becoming only the third boxer in history to become the undisputed heavyweight champion and then went on to win a heavyweight title. Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) boxed around the former champion (24-2, 22 KOs), winning a unanimous decision victory over the Briton at his home field at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The judges’ cards read 117-112, 116-112, 115-113, all in favor of the fighter from Ukraine. MORE: Usyk amazes Joshuan with unanimous decision to become unified heavyweight champion Although Usyk faced a significant size disadvantage against Joshua, he managed to throw some combinations against him avoiding his opponent’s powerful blows to secure the victory. The boredom was so overwhelming that many observers, including some world-class boxers, could only respond with astonishment to what they had seen. Roy Jones Jr., who called the war, said this: “Usyk did not defeat (Joshua). He dominated it.” Below are some of the best reactions to Usyk’s extraordinary concern for Joshua: MM MORE: Callum Smith opponent Lenin Castillo hospitalized, ‘responsible’ after brutal KO with @usykaa showed his background in the ring tonight. Amateur champion. Olympic Gold Medal. Undisputed heavyweight champion and now world heavyweight champion. It’s worth it to go the long way, do tireless work, and aggressively pursue your goals. #JoshuaUsyk Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) September 25, 2021 Must be given up @usykaa in a great tactical appearance tonight. ABOUT @anthonyjoshua is not the end of the road, but you can not be so provocative or wait until the 8th round to turn it on. Learn from this and improve. #JoshuaUsyk Lennox Lewis, CBE, CM (@LennoxLewis) September 25, 2021 All of Usyk’s fighting has taken to the streets. Each. He is the best fighter on the road #boxing and is not near #JoshuaUsyk Dan Rafael (@ DanRafael1) September 25, 2021 MORE VERY: What will happen to Anthony Joshua? Who will he fight next? Oleksandr Usyk was able to: Krzysztof Glowacki in Poland

Michael Hunter in America

Marco Huck in Germany

Mairis Briedis in Latvia

Murat Gassiev in Russia

Tony Bellew in the UK

Dereck Chisora ​​in the UK

Anthony Joshua in the UK pic.twitter.com/icO3h9H4cM Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 25, 2021 Congratulations to Usyk, he did what I had predicted he would do, winning the heavyweight title as Holyfield did as he was Cruiser Wt. Champion. And also Congratulations to the judges, you did not spoil it! #JoshuaUsyk #joshuavsusyk Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) September 25, 2021 Usyk fought on the wedding anniversary, that man was not losing today. Ole Gunnar Scamskjr (@Nigerianscamsss) September 25, 2021 It has been quite clear for a time that Fury would form circles around Joshua. Usyk does not have the size, but he definitely has the ability to make any union fight more interesting Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) September 25, 2021

