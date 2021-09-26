Angela Merkel: Germans vote in the election that will lead to the new chancellor





Chancellor Angela Merkel, 67, has been a symbol of stability in Europe since taking office in 2005. But after nearly 16 years in office, she will resign as soon as it becomes clear who her successor will be.

Saturday’s poll predictions suggested the race was too close to be called, with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) holding a small but narrow lead over Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU). .

The proximity of the race coupled with Germany’s complicated voting system means it may be some time before a winning coalition is formed and the final winner is known.

Those lined up as candidates to replace Merkel are Armin Laschet, a longtime ally of Merkel and leader of the CDU since January; Olaf Scholz, leader of the left-leaning SPD; and Annalena Baerbock of the Greens.

Environmental concerns and economic concerns have emerged as key issues in the campaign, with the former being driven by deadly floods that devastated parts of Germany this summer. At his last campaign rally Saturday in Potsdam, Scholz referred to climate change concerns and said that, if resolved, he wanted to agree to a minimum wage increase to 12 euros ($ 14) per hour within the year. first of governance. Laschet, meanwhile, held a final campaign rally with Merkel in Aachen during which the outgoing chancellor praised his “passion and heart” and said the election was about the country’s “stable” attitude and ensuring that young people “They have a future and we can still live in prosperity.” Laschet, for her part, paid tribute to Merkel’s time at the helm, saying she “had successfully ruled Germany for 16 years.” Merkel, the longest-serving chancellor in German history, has been widely seen as a steadfast hand in the face of challenges including the 2007-2008 financial crisis, Britain’s exit from the European Union and, most recently, the Covid-19 pandemic. It has been a driving force for European cohesion and has sought to maintain close ties with the United States and China. Now, with her departure, an unusual period of uncertainty calls for Germany, the EU and the wider world, although the changes in Germany’s international politics are unlikely to be dramatic. In an unintended turn, the European Commission on Friday accused Russia of trying to interfere in European democratic processes through “malicious cyber activities”. German politicians and officials were among those targeted, an EU official told CNN. The Greens can play king producers German politics has long been dominated by the Christian Democrats and Social Democrats, who have ruled together in a coalition for the past eight years. But other parties have grown in popularity over the past decade as the CDU and SPD have lost ground. These elections are particularly close; The CDU and SPD both have advantages in the polls, and the Green Party has also emerged as a serious contender. As a result, Baerbock will play the role of the king’s creator in what is expected to be lengthy coalition negotiations. The far-right AfD also remains a stubborn presence on the political scene, moving away from the Free Liberal Democratic Party for fourth place. Both Laschet and Scholz – whose parties remain in the polls – are well-known figures in German politics. Scholz, 63, has belonged to the SPD since he was 17 and has served as Germany’s deputy chancellor and finance minister since 2018, giving him added visibility as he navigated Germany’s economic response to the pandemic. His main opponent, Laschet, 60, is a longtime ally of Merkel and vice-president of the CDU since 2012. He was elected party candidate in January 2021 after a torturous leadership feud, and has been Nordrhein’s prime minister. Westfalen, Germany the most populous state, since 2017. Baerbock caused a brief sensation in German politics when she went to the polls early in the campaign, leading voters to wonder if she could become the country’s first Green Chancellor. About 60.4 million people aged 18 and over are eligible to vote in this election, according to figures from the German Federal Statistical Office. Each will have two votes to cast – one for the candidate representing his constituency, of whom there are 299 in the Bundestag, or the German parliament, and a second vote for their favorite party. The party’s share in the “second vote” determines the number of seats the party wins in the Bundestag, according to proportional representation. For a party to enter the Bundestag, it must win at least 5% of the second vote. Many Germans have already voted; The coronavirus pandemic has increased the amount of mail voting that took place before election day.

CNN’s Nadine Schmidt reports from Berlin, while Laura Smith-Spark and Rob Picheta write from London. CNN’s Vasco Cotovio, Frederik Pleitgen and Alex Carey contributed to this report.

