Norway lifts COVID-19 restrictions after 561 days





Norway has opened up society, her government says, ending its restrictions on COVID-19 that have limited social interaction and have hampered many businesses. Main points: Culture and sports venues will be able to use their full capacity

About 76 percent of Norwegians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

About 76 percent of Norwegians have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine Meanwhile, 67 percent are fully immunized against the virus The Nordic nation joins a small but growing number of countries, including Denmark and Britain, which have lifted all domestic restrictions that limited the spread of COVID-19. “It has been 561 days since we introduced the toughest measures in Norway in peacetime. Now is the time to return to a normal daily life,” Prime Minister Erna Solberg told a news conference. Restrictions ended at 4:00 pm (local time) Saturday, Ms. Solbergsaid. The decision to no longer seek social distancing will allow culture and sports venues to use their full capacity, rather than just a fraction of the seats, while restaurants can be filled and nightclubs reopened. Follow the top COVID-19 news from September 26 with a look back at our blog. Ms. Solberg had so far implemented the first three phases of a four-step plan to remove the social and economic constraints imposed since March last year, but the final step was delayed several times amid concerns about the rising rate of infection. “In short, we can now live normally,” Ms Solberg said. While restrictions have been reduced in Norway, the government still expects COVID-19 cases. ( Reuters: Ints Kalnins About 76 percent of all Norwegians have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the country’s Institute of Public Health. “Even though daily life has now returned to normal for most people, the pandemic is not over. People will still get sick and, therefore, it is important that everyone is vaccinated,” Ms. Solbergsaid said. International passports of COVID vaccine on the street Vaccine passports for international travel will be available from next month. Read more The Prime Minister warned, however, that those who became infected with COVID-19 after the lifting of restrictions should continue to be isolated to avoid the spread of the virus. Travel restrictions will also be eased and the government will no longer advise against travel outside Europe. Some restrictions will still apply to those coming from countries that are considered to have high rates of infections, the government said. Solberg thanked the various government agencies involved in the response, as well as the general public. “I mean, ‘Thank you very much, Norway,'” she said. Reuters Space to play or rest, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. Look Duration: 5 minutes 18 seconds 5 m Families and children share their lives in confinement What you need to know about coronavirus: The form is being uploaded …

