5 overnight developments from around the world





In a clear signal to Beijing and its growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region, said the leaders of the Quad group On Saturday they will again commit to promoting a free, open, rule-based order, rooted in international law and fearless of coercion, to strengthen security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga met for about two hours and pledged to provide a free and open Indo-Pacific that is also inclusive and resilient at the same time when China’s assertion is growing. in the region. Washington: President Joe Biden attends the Quad Summit with, from left, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House Eastern House on Friday, September 24, 2021, in Washington. AP / PTI (AP09_25_2021_000004B) Other issues discussed: Afghanistan and the growing human rights issue, assistance to Afghan citizens in need of safe haven, to deepen their cooperation in South Asia, ways to fight terrorism, coordination to build a better infrastructure in region, vaccine supplies and trade among others. 2. Germans vote in snap elections to decide Merkel’s successor Germans will vote in a national election Sunday that looks too close to be called at the moment, with the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) posing a strong challenge to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s retired Conservatives. Merkel has been in power since 2005, but plans to resign after the election, making the vote an event that changes the era to determine the future course of Europe’s largest economy. In this year’s election, more than 60 million Germans over the age of 18 are eligible to vote. Voting will end at 16:00 GMT on Sunday, giving some indications of the results. At least three people were killed and 50 others injured Saturday after an Amtrak train derailed in north-central Montana, the New York Times reported. In this photo provided by Kimberly Fossen an ambulance is parked at the site of an Amtrak derailed train on Saturday, September 25, 2021, in north-central Montana. Many people were injured when the train traveling between Seattle and Chicago derailed on Saturday, the train agency said. (Kimberly Fossen via AP) So far, people trapped on board immediately after derailment have all got off the train, said Liberty County Sheriff’s Office official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The cause of the incident was not immediately clear. The Empire Builder train had about 147 passengers and 13 crew on board when five cars derailed near Joplin, Amtrak said. Michael Kovrig, center-right, calls on the media after his wife Vina Nadjibulla, leftist and sister Ariana Botha, left, following his arrival at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Saturday, September 25, 2021. (AP / THE PRESS CANADIAN / Frank Gunn) China, the United States and Canada have concluded a large-scale prisoner exchange for two Canadians held by China and an executive of Chinese global communications giant Huawei Technologies accused of fraud, eventually leading to a three-year brawl that included all three countries. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hugged diplomat Michael Kovrig and entrepreneur Michael Spavor on the fourth floor after they landed in Calgary, Alberta early Saturday. The men were arrested in China in December 2018, shortly after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei Technologies and the daughter of the company founder, with an extradition request from the US. A former Rwandan army colonel accused of masterminding the massacre of 800,000 people during the 1994 genocide has died in prison in Mali, Malian officials told Reuters on Saturday. Former Rwandan army colonel Theoneste Bagosora sits before the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) in Arusha, 18 December 2008. (Reuters) Theoneste Bagosora is currently serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR). His sentence was reduced from life imprisonment. He was over 80 years old, was seriously ill, with heart problems. He had been hospitalized several times and had three surgeries. He died today at a clinic, said a source in the Malis prison administration who requested anonymity for Reuters.

