Netflix excites a return to the haunted world of “Stranger Things”

The teasing that Netflix debuted on TUDUM, its first global fan event gave little detail. It was also short, reaching about a minute and a half. However, the ad was long enough to show that there is another tone for next season, set to debut in 2022.
“Stranger Things” has always been a mix of Spielberg-set adventure into a Stephen King horror world. The next season of the series, “Stranger Things 4”, seems to be more terrifying, at least according to Saturday’s trailer.
The apparent teasing begins before the 1980s, the decade in which “Stranger Things” is normally set, and instead introduces us to a picturesque 1950s family as he plays Ella Fitzgerald’s “Dream a Little Dream for Me.” Then everything goes to hell, literally. The lights start to turn on, the dead animals come out and there are images of what appears to be a horrific murder.
Soon a few decades ago and the teaser then shows short appearances of beloved characters like Dustin, Steve, Max and Lucas, who now have a flat haircut. Children are investigating the haunted house from the 1950s, now covered with nets, and are looking for clues to what happened all those years ago. Thrilling things.
“Stranger Things” is arguably Netflix’s most popular series, and every bite of content from it, no matter how short or covert, even from a trailer will be swallowed up by legions of its fans.
Case in point: Although Netflix has released teasers of other shows from next season, this one was still on all social media after its debut on TUDUM, which has been named for the distinctive sound the service makes before the start of any show or his television movie playing.
This kind of commitment is vital to the growth and business of Netflix.
As the king of broadcasting with more than 200 million subscribers, Netflix (NFLX)
does not have the intellectual property capability of competitors such as Disney +, Paramount + and HBO Max (owned by CNN parent company WarnerMedia), which own brands such as Marvel, Star Wars, Star Trek, DC and Harry Potter.
However, “Stranger Things” is Netflix’s heaviest striker in terms of its franchises. The cast of the series boosts excitement and anticipation as its 2022 premiere date, still undisclosed, approaches.
This focus on fans and franchises also explains why Netflix is holding TUDUM in the first place. Netflix has been building its franchises and fans for years. The company is using TUDUM to remind people of this fact and to strengthen it.
There is no better way to do this than to turn fans into the haunted world of “Stranger Things”.
