Netflix excites a return to the haunted world of “Stranger Things”

The teasing that Netflix debuted on TUDUM, its first global fan event gave little detail. It was also short, reaching about a minute and a half. However, the ad was long enough to show that there is another tone for next season, set to debut in 2022.

“Stranger Things” has always been a mix of Spielberg-set adventure into a Stephen King horror world. The next season of the series, “Stranger Things 4”, seems to be more terrifying, at least according to Saturday’s trailer.

The apparent teasing begins before the 1980s, the decade in which “Stranger Things” is normally set, and instead introduces us to a picturesque 1950s family as he plays Ella Fitzgerald’s “Dream a Little Dream for Me.” Then everything goes to hell, literally. The lights start to turn on, the dead animals come out and there are images of what appears to be a horrific murder.

Soon a few decades ago and the teaser then shows short appearances of beloved characters like Dustin, Steve, Max and Lucas, who now have a flat haircut. Children are investigating the haunted house from the 1950s, now covered with nets, and are looking for clues to what happened all those years ago. Thrilling things.