The eruption of the Spanish volcano intensifies and suspends flights





(CNN) Eruptions from Cumbre Vieja volcano on the Canary Island of La Palma have intensified as flights have been suspended and officials have ordered additional evacuations – bringing the total number of evacuees to nearly 6,000 people. “According to the data of the volcanic observation that has been carried out since the beginning of the eruption, this afternoon the most energetic moment of the eruption process occurred,” according to a statement from the regional government of the Canary Island on Friday evening. The last 160 evacuees left three other cities and would not be allowed to return to their homes to pick up their belongings due to the “evolution of volcanic emergency”, officials added. La Palma Airport was “non-functional” on Saturday, as several flights to and from La Palma were canceled on Friday afternoon, due to “ash accumulation” from the region’s latest volcano activity, airport operator AENA said on Saturday. in Spain. AENA, a state-owned company that manages airports and airports in Spain, went on to add that “cleaning tasks have begun, but the situation can change at any time”. “The priority is to ensure the security of operations,” AENA added. “The rest of Canaria airports are operational. However, if you are going to fly, check with your airline for the status of your flight,” AENA concluded. The vehicles are covered in ash from the volcanic eruption in La Palma. Emilio Morenatti / AP Binter, an airline serving the Canary Islands, also confirmed in a Twitter post on Saturday that it would not fly in and out of La Palma due to the presence of volcanic ash. However, the airline said it had resumed other flights to the island of La Gomera and the island of Tenerife, due to improved conditions. Saturday marks the seventh day in a row of volcanic eruptions in La Palma, one of the smallest islands in the Spanish Canary Islands archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stayed on the island Friday morning, where he has been for most of the week since the blasts began last Sunday. Sanchez told reporters Friday that the Spanish government has approved “immediate financial assistance for housing” for displaced people, as well as financial assistance for those affected to buy household goods. Angel Victor Torres, president of the Canary Islands, said on Thursday that about 400 houses and buildings had already been destroyed by lava, according to reports in Spanish media. The King and Queen of Spain on Thursday traveled from Madrid to La Palma and met the evacuees as well as emergency personnel. CNN’s Duarte Mendonca contributed to this report.

