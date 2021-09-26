COVID-19: Returning home to the West sees lower-than-normal turnout amid London-pandemic

A large police presence and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic kept Westerns Homecoming celebrations relatively subdued this year, but again drew people to Broughdale Avenue on Saturday.

The illegal street party on Broughdale Avenue did not reach anywhere near pre-pandemic levels, but without student pockets gathered outside homes and along sidewalks. Heavy rainfall outside and outside may also have been a factor in the smaller turnout.

Prior to the event, there were many concerns from community leaders about what might happen to students celebrating returning home amid the pandemic, with years gone by seeing a crowd reaching over 25,000 students.

A large police presence on Broughdale Avenue which students celebrate the western weekend of returning home. September 25, 2021.

A large police presence was evident, with officers patrolling Broughdale Avenue and neighboring streets to disperse crowds and hold the celebration held in people’s homes and sidewalks.

A lot of planning has started this weekend and we want to make sure all of these resources are utilized to ensure everyone out there is safe, said the London Police Assistance Officer, Cst. Scott Mandich.

There is a large presence of emergency services, but I think it has remained a safe area, and that is the most important part.

Broughdale, which is made up mostly of student housing, would often see thousands of people gather on its way over the pre-pandemic weekend homecoming weekend or the Fake Homecoming (FoCo) weekend, an informal bash organized in protest of west by postponing the date of return home in an effort to reduce illegal parties.

This year marks the first time since 2015 that Homecoming Saturday will fall on its original date in late September.

An exact number is unknown, but there were hundreds of students outside on Broughdale Avenue at noon Saturday.

As of noon on Thursday, new orders issued by the MLHU are in force that substantially double the fines for violating Ontario Social Assembly guidelines.

The province currently closes rallies on 25 people inside and 100 outside, and exceeding those numbers could now result in a $ 750 fine for individuals and a $ 1,000 fine for businesses or organizations under new local orders.

The London police officer marks an elderly young man after he had an open container of alcohol on the street during the Westerners’ weekend at home. September 25, 2021.

Police did not have a number of how many tickets were distributed, but they confirmed that some students had been taken. Police were also seen making tickets for a group of people as they had open containers of alcohol on the street.

The London Police Department is taking a strong but fair approach to things – we take it case by case and when education does not work, enforcement is an option, Mandich said.

Police have worked with many students and people at the scene to ensure that we will not have a large rally on the street, people have been really willing to move.

A group of students on Broughdale Avenue celebrating the Western Homecoming Weekend. September 25, 2021.

Last year’s festivities were suspended by the pandemic, but since all Western University students were required to be fully vaccinated, more students seemed willing to join in the fun.

For first-year Western student Olivia Rymkiewicz, returning home was not exactly what she expected.

I have heard about quite large rallies in the past and I was very excited about it, but with COVID it is a little different than what many police officers expected, Rymkiewicz said.

I think it is expected (police presence) with COVID, but with all of us vaccinated I think it should be milder.

When asked about the highest fines for large gatherings, Rymkiewicz says she is trying to have fun in her first year of University, but she is avoiding the biggest crowds and wearing her mask when needed.

Although the number of students abroad is nowhere near as high as in years past, some larger gatherings could still be seen on Broughdale Ave. and the surrounding streets. @ AM980News #LdnOnt #HoCo #focus pic.twitter.com/0MOobDGVZ8 – Sawyer Bogdan (@sleebogdan) September 25, 2021

Third-year Western student Aidan Haskell says he is enjoying the day with friends, but is still trying to be responsible.

We are trying to be respectful and listen to what the police are telling us and we are also trying to take into account the COVID regulations, Haskell said.

I can understand the rationale – I think very often university students forget that there is a larger community in the area, so we definitely want to be wary of these people, Haskell replied when asked about double the fines for rallies. big.

London police are expected to have an estimate of the crowd and count how many tickets were distributed next week.

With files by Andrew Graham