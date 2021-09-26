International News

United Kingdom

Benbatl breaks the record in Joel

2018 winner of G1 Caulfield S. Benbatl (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}) made his first trip to the winners’ circle since February 2020, an impressive one with a record win at the G2 Unibet Youre On Joel S. course in Newmarket.

Finishing third in the 1600m race last year after winning in 2019, Benbatl was out for revenge and played a prominent role in the race from the start. He took command when they entered the last 200 meters and placed the steering wheel Pogo (Ire) (Zebedee {GB}) away from there to win with 0.75l. Master Of The Seas (Ire) (Dubawi {Ire}) was 0.5l back in third place with Laneqash (GB) (Cable Bay {Ire}) concluding the first four places.

He has been a car for a number of years, Oisin Murphy told Throughbred Daily News. He gave me my first winner ever Royal Ascot. We are in 2021 now and he is still winning Group 2. He is the horse of life.

Nechita’s daughter wins the Royal Princess

Gaining her first stock victory two starts earlier, Nechita’s daughter fitness (Ire) (Galileo {Ire}) added a Group 3 to her record at the G3 Unibet Princess Royal S. in Newmarket on Friday.

Patience won by 2.5l over Sayjida (GB) (Dubawi {Ire}) me Be pink (Ire) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) in the third.

G1 winner Coolmore Stud S. Nechita (Fastnet Rock) is also the dam of this full brother winning Australian Group 3 Harpo Marksi (Ire) of its two winners out of four in the race. A $ 1.55 million purchase of Magic Millions in 2013 by Tom Magnier, it was exported later this year to Ireland. She returned to Australia in December 2020 after being educated Frankel (GB)

Gran Sabana surpasses the odds on Rising Star performance

Kingman (GB) girl Great savannah (Ire) came out with a 20-1 odds on Chantilly on Friday, but returned home with a Clean Blood News Star Rebirth with a 1l debut win.

She showed a strong leg twist to reach Andromede (Fr) (Sea The Stars {Ire}) in the final stages to win by 1l.

We never really ask her to tell us the truth at home, but we really hoped she would tell us some good things today and she did it beautifully, coach Pia Brandt told Throughbred Daily News. We will see how she gets out of the race and hope she gets it well.

The juvenile child is out of stock Cascading (GB) (Teofilo {Ire}), who is the half-sister of the French champion and stallion of the ship Widden Stud National Defense (Ire). The family also includes this year’s G1 Cazoo Derby winner Adayar (Ire) (Frankel {GB}).

FRENCH

Onesto follows Gran Sabana to Rising Stardom

Honest (Ire) (Frankel {GB}) won Thousandbred Rising Star honors at Chantilly with a 2.5l win.

The 1600m race saw him restrained early as he raced hard and he was happy to show his talent once he was released. With 300 meters to run, he showed he would be an easy winner after leaving the distance Symbol (GB) (Galileo {Ire}) for a debut victory.

Onesto is out On the shore (GB) (Sea The Stars {Ire}), a sister three-quarters of the winner of G3 Easter Cup Jet away (GB) (Cape Cross {Ire}). All of this raced in Australia for two years before returning to Europe to stay on the peg in 2014. Third Onestos Dam Kerali (GB) (High Line {GB}) produced the magnificent bird Picking (Ire) (Kahyasi {Ire}) among others.

Ireland

Dundalk produces Rising Star to end the day

Anger of Angels (Ire) (Dark Angel {Ire}) made headlines on Friday night in Dundalk, Ireland, when he easily won 3.25l for a clean-up daily Rising Star race news tag.

The 1400-meter synthetic race turned out to be her next party when Ben Coen launched it into the stretch. She showed some greenery once she took the lead, but had a lot of talent on hand to stay well ahead Kitty Kitana (GB) (Bobbys Kitten {USA}) settling for the second and West coast (Ire) (Dark Angel {Ire}) in the third.

It was still very green, so there is a lot to work on, Coen told Throughbred Daily News. We liked coming here as she became very smart in her obstacle trial and this experience was a great help to her. “

Born home to Newtown Anner Stud, the winner is out of a Fastnet Rocks half-winning sister stock Naughty Or Nice (Ire) and Group 3-set Dark Crusader (Ire) (Cape of the Cross {Ire}). The extended family includes G3 winner Moonga S. Lord Of The Dance (Ashkalani {Ire.).