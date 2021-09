Sabina Nessa: London police are making new arrests in the case

Nessa, 28, was killed last Friday while walking a short distance from her home in south-east London to a local pub where she planned to meet friends. She never arrived.

Her body was discovered in a nearby park the next day, sparking a murder investigation.

“A 38-year-old man … was arrested on suspicion of murder around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at an address in East Sussex. He has been taken into police custody,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement. .

“Sabina’s family has been informed of this important development and they continue to be supported by specialist officers,” Chief Detective Inspector Neil John said in the statement.

Met previously arrested two other men — a 40-year-old and another 38-year-old — who have since been released under investigation. The latest arrest comes days after authorities released CCTV footage showing a man walking in Pegler Square shortly before Nessa’s murder. The vigil of the candles or The candlelight vigil was held on Friday evening in Kidbrooke, south-east London’s Nessa neighborhood, to honor her life and call for action to improve safety for women and girls, organizers said. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also paid tribute to Nessa in a Twitter post on Friday, saying she was “saddened by the loss of an innocent young woman on our streets”. “My thoughts are with Sabina’s family and friends, and all those affected by this tragic event,” the queen added, before signing the tweet on her official account shared with “C.” Appearing on the eve, Nessa’s sister, Jebina Yasmin Islam, spoke of the pain of losing her brother or sister, describing her sister as a “brilliant” woman. “We lost an amazing sister very early on … Sabina loved her family. We lost our sister, my parents lost their daughter and my daughters lost such a wonderful, loving and careful, “said Islam. “It feels like we’re stuck in a nightmare and we can’t get out of it,” she added. Residents in Kidbrooke, a quiet suburb of London about 20 minutes by train from central London, have been left shocked by the killing in their community. “You think it could have happened to you. It could happen anywhere,” Aliya Isaeva, a young mother who has lived in the area for about two years, told CNN on Friday night. Manuela Colombini, who also attended the vigil and has lived in the area for about 15 years, said: “We want to feel safe. I have two little girls and I do not want them to grow up and think they can not get out. on the street or in a park, “she said.

CNN’s Vasco Cotovio, Claudia Rebaza, Kara Fox and Ivana Kottasova contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/26/uk/sabina-nessa-suspect-arrest-intl-gbr/index.html

