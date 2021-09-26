Early results show Swiss Voters approving same-sex marriage in nationwide referendumExBulletin







Michael Buholzer / AP

Michael Buholzer / AP GENEVA (AP) Swiss voters appear to have decided by a clear margin to allow same-sex couples to marry, according to a forecast following a national referendum on Sunday. The projection of the polling agency gfs.bern for the Swiss public broadcaster showed that the measure passed from 64% to 36%. The Swiss Parliament and the Federal Governing Council supported the “Marriage for All” measure, and pre-referendum polls showed strong support. Switzerland has authorized same-sex civil partnerships since 2007. Supporters said the move would put same-sex partners in equal legal positions with heterosexual couples, e.g. allowing them to adopt children together and facilitating citizenship for same-sex spouses. It will also allow lesbian couples to use regulated sperm donation. Opponents believe that replacing civil partnerships with full-fledged marital rights would undermine families based on a union between a man and a woman. At a polling station in Geneva on Sunday, voter Anna Leimgruber said she cast her “no” vote because she believed “children will need to have a father and a mother”. But Nicolas Dzierlatka, who said he voted “yes”, admitted that as same-sex marriages move away from the “so-called tradition”, I think what is important for children is that they are loved and respected and I think that there are children who are not respected or loved in so-called ‘hetero’ couples “. The campaign has been filled with accusations of unfair tactics, with opposing parties criticizing the tearing up of posters, LGBT phone lines flooded with complaints, hostile emails and shouting insults against activists, and attempts to silence dissenting views. Switzerland, which has a population of 8.5 million, is traditionally conservative and expanded the right to vote for all its women in the 1990s. Most countries in Western Europe already recognize same-sex marriage, while most in Central and Eastern Europe do not allow marriage involving two men or two women. Supporters say it could be months before same-sex couples get married, largely due to administrative and legislative procedures. Another issue of Sunday’s vote was a move led by left-wing groups to raise taxes on returns on investment and capital such as dividends or rental property income in Switzerland as a way to ensure better redistribution. and fairer taxation. The projection showed that the proposal failed, with 66% voting against it in a country known for its vibrant financial sector and relatively low taxes, and as a haven for many of the world’s richest people.

