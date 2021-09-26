LAbour is not much of a cop in winning the election. Throughout its history, the party has only won five choices with a comfortable majority. The brutal truth is that Labor needs to be good at opposing because there is so much practice in it.

Almost every political expert has tips for Sir Keir Starmer on how to avoid losing for the fifth time in a row, a result that would be grim even by its own Labor standards. To win, it is said that workers must be seen as a solid waiting government, but also have radical policies to put in front of the public. It should challenge conservatives to support older voters while calling on young people; and win back Brexit supporters in the former Red Wall countries, while at the same time relying on those who backed remain in 2016. There is, arguably, no easier job than being the leader of the opposition.

After all, the main thing is that Labor is entrusted to run the economy, because if it cannot demonstrate a basic level of competence, voters will support the rest, even if they have no real connection to the Conservatives. That is why the shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, will point out in her speech at the party conference in Brighton on Monday that a Starmer-led government would tax fairly and spend wisely. Reevess’s message will be that the foundations of the economy are weak and need to be repaired. The danger is that promising prudence comes as soft.

Being trusted is not the same as being right-wing. Clement Attlee had a radical program in 1945 and was considered a pair of safe hands. But Attlee had been deputy prime minister during the war, a period when he was actually in charge of the domestic front and when the domestic economy was running along quasi-socialist lines anyway.

Tony Blair won three elections, in 1997, 2001 and 2005, and the lesson he learns from that hat-trick of victories is that Labor must take center stage in order to defeat the Conservatives. Starmer faces a tougher challenge, however, because by the time Blair became Labor leader in 1994, the John Majors government was in deep trouble. Britain had been ousted from the Black Wednesday Exchange Rate Mechanism, taxes had been raised, what was left of the coal mining industry had been shut down and conservatives had plunged into noise. Blairs’s first approach to security was partly ideological, but partly because there was no need to risk it. He had everything to lose.

Since coming to power in 1997, Labor had a program of change even if it did not include public ownership or higher taxes on the wealthy. A minimum wage was set. Of course the Start centers opened. Child benefit increased, new schools were built in impoverished communities, and tax credits were introduced to increase the incomes of those with low incomes. Today it would be called leveling, although the plan had more content.

To be sure, the Blair governments made mistakes: some of them such as a very comfortable relationship with the City that left the banks very easily fixing the serious ones that would come to follow the party during the subsequent financial crisis.

But the works registered in force challenge the idea that the British public is essentially right-wing. There is no real evidence that this is the case. Voters like the holiday scheme, hate the idea that the NHS should be privatized, welcome the nationalization of railways, have no time for tax evaders and think it is unfair that the 20-week increase in universal credit is retreating. Considering all the things, the public is actually quite receptive to ideas that would normally be considered leftist.

Alsoshte also instructive to review the record of Harold Wilson, the only other Labor prime minister to win much, though again not for the reasons normally set. Wilson’s conventional take is that he browsed the mid-1960s blackout, raising concerns about Britain’s relative economic performance in an attempt to modernize the country using the white heat of technology.

Wilsons’ plans went awry shortly after he won his landslide victory in 1966, with the government breaking the course first by deflation and then by devaluation. But as Gavin Kelly, a former Gordon Brown aide, pointed out blog, Wilson did more to embody his white heat rhetoric than is usually credited.

In particular, the Labor government of the 1960s realized that modernizing and improving Britain’s poor productivity record required a top-down and bottom-up approach. It meant not only more professional management, but happy workers to move from declining sectors to dynamic parts of the economy. The Wilson government introduced a system of income-related unemployment benefits to make the transition to new jobs easier and to make the UK workforce less afraid of change.

As Kelly points out, the idea worked despite serious flaws in both design and implementation. There was a 44% increase in labor redistribution among industrial sectors in the decade after 1968, surpassing all other decades of the 20th century except those involving world wars.

Today, Britain must face the challenges of the pandemic, Brexit, the net zero transition, the digital revolution and the growing importance of artificial intelligence. This comes at a time when, as Kelly rightly says, labor market dynamism, geographic mobility, and workforce training are all significantly lower than they were at the beginning of the millennium.

Britain is clearly not in line with the challenges of the 2020s and this is something workers need to seek to correct.