World News Day will focus on climate change as the most important story of our time | PennLive Editorial





Whether we like it or not, climate change will be the front page story for the rest of our lives, writes David Callaway, founder of Callaway Climate Views, a journal on investing in climate solutions. He adds that to make a successful global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy will require journalists to report the facts objectively. World News Day on September 28 is dedicated to highlighting fact-based and science-based investigative reporting that informs our understanding of this most important story of our time. We’ve seen a grim summary of the effects of climate change last year, most recently including rapid floods, tornadoes and mid-Atlantic deaths from Hurricane Ida. This was followed by devastating fires and drought in the West, massive flooding in the south, and sweeping power outages in Texas. The most subtle effects are increasing crop losses due to droughts, storms, and invasive pests; damaged infrastructure and more frequent heat and weather warnings. If we are minimally aware of our surroundings, we have also seen the effects on our lives for example, with difficulty breathing from poor air quality or flooding in our homes and properties like never before. If such effects are not something we encounter on a regular basis, they will soon be like Covid, whether we believe in the effects of climate change or not, they will find us. History is the same or worse globally and it is critical to understand what we need to do to prepare, cope and tame worse later. We need facts, not fantasies created to fit the prejudices and political theories of the moment. World News Day: The Climate Crisis, a virtual event at 9 a.m. on EDT on September 28, will feature journalism from around the world highlighting regional issues of climate change, activism and solutions. It will be directed by Victor Garber, known for his film roles in Titanic and Argo, and Farah Nasser, presenter at Global News. Isolated news coverage will include last year’s floods and fires, the impact on wildlife, how the blockades affected carbon emissions and youth activism. News organizations whose work will be featured include Al Jazeera English, BBC, CBC News, Deutsche Welle, Global News, The Guardian, The New Yorker, Reuters, Sacramento Bee, The Straits Times, South China Morning Post, Thomson Reuters Foundation and Univision. Registration for the 90-minute event is free, open to a global auditor and available in all time zones on 28 September. In addition, you can find the kind of serious climate reporting that World News Day is supposed to highlight by following these publications recommended by the Society of Environmental Journalists, including the Associated Press; Climate, Bloomberg Green, CNN: Climate, The Guardian: Climate News, The New York Times: Climate News, Climate Desk, and InsideClimate News. Also, request ongoing climate reporting on worldnewsday.org/stories/ Instead, we can choose to share gotcha memes or click on a cable network that makes us feel valued. But, as World News Day illustrates, serious journalists are doing the hard, and sometimes dangerous, job of explaining the changing world we face. Whether we pay attention to the facts is up to us.

