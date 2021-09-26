One of the smallest countries in the world is holding a referendum on legalizing abortion World News





One of the last countries in Europe to ban abortion is holding a referendum to lift the ban. San Marino, a small Catholic country surrounded by Italy, has a law banning abortion in any circumstance dating back to 1865. Oneshtë is one of the oldest republics in the world and one of the smallest countries, with a population of about 33,000 people. The referendum proposal calls for abortion to become legal in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and beyond if the woman’s life is in danger or if her physical or psychological health is in danger due to fetal abnormalities or malformations. . Women in San Marino seeking an abortion usually go to neighboring Italy, which made abortion legal in 1978. But supporters of the referendum say it puts an excessive financial burden on them. Because abortion is a crime in San Marino, if a woman goes to Italy to have the procedure done, the San Marino health service will not reimburse her. But when people in San Marino go to Italy for health care that may not be available in their homeland, the public health service reimburses them. Opponents point out that in San Marino even minors can get free contraception at pharmacies, including the so-called morning pill. Women in San Marino only got the right to vote in 1960.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/one-of-the-worlds-tiniest-countries-is-holding-a-referendum-on-legalising-abortion-12418578 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos