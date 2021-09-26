World champion brutalizes Alaska fighter Lauren Murphy in fight for UFC title





from Beth Bragg and Anchorage Daily News Updated: 9 hours ago Published: 9 hours ago

World champion Valentina Shevchenko, right, punches Eagle River’s Lauren Murphy during the UFC women’s weightlifting match on Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo / John Locher) Eagle Rivers Lauren Murphy got the fight she wanted and ended it in brutality and disappointment Saturday night in Las Vegas. World champion Valentina Shevchenko defeated Murphy in the fourth round of their fight for the UFC 266 title at featherweight at the T-Mobile Arena. Shevchenko held her championship belt backwards, ending it with a blow to Murphys face followed by a barrage of quick kicks that sustained a defenseless Murphy on the ropes. After successfully defending her title for the sixth time, 33-year-old Shevchenko changed her transition from wild beast to ballerina. She danced and pirouetteed in the center of the octagon as Murphy, 38, watched as she sat on the edge of the ring. Valentina Shevchenko, right, lowers a shot. (AP Photo / John Locher) Murphy grew up on the Eagle River and started it as a mixed martial artist 11 years ago at the Alaska War Championship. She trains in Houston, Texas, where she lives with her husband, Coach Joe Murphy. Shevchenko, from Kyrgyzstan, has struggled since she was young and became a professional at the age of 15. The victory over Murphy was her eighth in a row and gives her a 22-3 record. She is the UFC champion since December 2018, and she has dominated all six of her title defenses. Murphy was coming off five consecutive wins in the 125kg division. She entered the fight as a great striker, and did little to make a challenge as she dropped to 15-5 of all time, 7-5 in the UFC fights. Valentina Shevchenko, right, avoids a strike by Lauren Murphy. (AP Photo / John Locher) Murphy has been seeking a coup on Shevchenko for more than a year. Do not look at me! she shouted after a victory from surrender in October 2020. She won again in June this year and received the offer to face Shevchenko the fight she wanted shortly thereafter. The fight was the main event, and one of two title fights, at UFC 266. In the next major event, Alexander Volkanovski defeated Brian Ortega by unanimous decision to retain the men’s lightweight title. In another big draw on the card, fan favorite Nick Diaz returned to the octagon after an absence of more than six years only to lose to Robbie Lawler in the third round of a middleweight bout.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.adn.com/sports/2021/09/25/world-champ-brutalizes-alaska-fighter-lauren-murphy-in-ufc-title-bout/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos