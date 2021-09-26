Humanity remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation, says UN chief on International Day





Addressing the threat of nuclear weapons, Guterres said, has been central to the work of the United Nations since its inception; The first General Assembly resolution in 1946 called for the elimination from the national armaments of atomic weapons and all other large weapons adaptable to mass destruction. However, the UN chief noted that although the total number of nuclear weapons has been declining for decades, some 14,000 have been amassed worldwide, which is facing the highest level of nuclear risk in almost four decades: States are qualitatively improving their arsenal, and we are seeing disturbing signs of a new arms race. Humanity, the UN chief continued, remains unacceptably close to nuclear annihilation. Comprehensive ban on forgetfulness On Thursday, the UN chief called on all countries holding nuclear technology to sign the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), which was adopted in 1996 and has been signed by 185 countries. However, for the CTBT to enter into force, it must be signed and ratified by 44 specific countries holding nuclear technology, eight of which have not yet ratified the Treaty: China, Egypt, India, Iran, Israel, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, Pakistan and the United States. We have remained in this state of oblivion for a long time, he said. Signs of hope Mr Guterres, however, sees the decision by Russia and the United States to extend the New START (Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) and engage in dialogue as a sign of hope. He added that the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, which entered into force in January, is also a welcome step. The responsibility to build on these developments, said the Secretary General, falls on the Member States. He described the Conference of the Parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, scheduled for January 2022, as a window of opportunity for all countries to take practical steps to comprehensively prevent the use and elimination of weapons. nuclear. Now is the time to remove this cloud forever, to eliminate nuclear weapons from our world, Mr. Guterres urged, and to begin a new era of dialogue, trust, and peace for all people.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2021/09/1101242 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos