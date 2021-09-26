Global Citizen Live: The 24-hour charity concert begins | News | DW





Music megastars and politicians gathered to raise awareness on social issues at the Global Citizen Live event on Saturday. The 24-hour show seeks to raise donations from countries and corporations for a fairer distribution of coronavirus vaccines and the fight against climate change and poverty. The performances of pop stars are taking place in several cities of the world, including Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Rio de Janeiro, Mumbai and Johannesburg. Elton John, who almost had to cancel his performance after a groin injury, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish, Coldplay and the South Korean boys band BTS are among more than 70 international music stars attending the concert. Elton John performed in Paris Prince Harry and Meghan also appeared at the event in New York. European leaders make promises Some European leaders have pledged to work to increase funding for climate change, COVID vaccines and food security. The European Commission has pledged to increase funding for food security and climate adaptation to $ 140 million ($ 164 million). “We must join forces to end the pandemic, to fight hunger, to give children around the world equal opportunities in life and to stop global warming,” said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Netherlands pledged 25 million to help countries strengthen their healthcare systems and 75 million for a global research partnership to fight poverty. French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to deliver 120 million doses of the COVID vaccine, double the 60 million previously promised, to low-income nations. “The injustice is that on other continents, obviously, vaccination is far behind. In Africa, barely 3% of the population has been vaccinated we need to go faster,” the AFP news agency Macron said in a video broadcast. in concert. What is Global Citizen Live? The annual event is organized by the international advocacy organization Global Citizen. The group describes itself as a movement with a mission to end extreme poverty by 2030 and says it aims to create a just, sustainable and healthy world for all. Tens of thousands of people have won tickets to this year’s concerts by signing up for the Global Citizen app and sharing his messages on social media. Evidence of COVID vaccination or negative tests was required for participation. fb / msh (AFP, dpa)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dw.com/en/global-citizen-live-24-hour-charity-concert-kicks-off/a-59311172 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos