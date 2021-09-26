Top 10 world news: China warns Taiwan, German federal elections 2021 and more, World News

At a news conference, US Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby said Saturday that the United States does not need to inform the Taliban as it launches an air strike on terrorism in Afghanistan. In Afghanistan, the Taliban government in Afghanistan on Sunday (September 26th) called on international airlines to resume flights to and from Kabul, claiming that all technical issues at the country’s main airport have been resolved. In the west, Germans began voting in Sunday’s national election in a close race between the Social Democrats (SPD) and Merkel’s conservative CDU-CSU alliance. Meanwhile, Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo-jong, has said that North Korea will consider ending the war and participating in an inter-Korean summit only if South Korea shows respect.

US does not need to inform Taliban about airstrikes against Afghan terrorism, says Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby

The United States does not need to tell the Taliban before launching an air strike against terrorism in Afghanistan. The remarks by U.S. Department of Defense spokesman John Kirby came a day after the Taliban demanded compensation from countries involved in the fighting in Afghanistan.

North Korea’s Kim Yo-jong says peace will only come if South shows “respect”

Kim Yo-jong is North Korea’s top adviser and has actively assisted her brother in shaping the country’s image in the eyes of the public.

China warns Taiwan of ‘bleak’ status quo

Democratic self-governing Taiwan is usually claimed as part of its territory by China and the Asian country, in some cases, has stated that one day it will take over the country.

German Federal Election 2021: What you need to know about running for chancellor

As Chancellor Angela Merkel prepares to resign from the political scene and Germans vote in the federal election (Bundestag), all bets appear to be unclear as to who will be the next chancellor.

The ‘secret’ of Prime Minister Modi to keep the plane away during foreign trips is revealed

Sources said that Prime Minister Modi adjusts his body and sleep cycle according to the time zone of the destination where he is traveling. Suppose, if it is night in India when he leaves, he can not sleep if it will be day in the destination country.

“The UN Security Council is frozen in time,” Indian Envoy to the UN TS Tirumurti told WION

“The big message was the presence of the Prime Minister at UNGA in New York at a time when they are adopting a hybrid format,” the envoy told WION after Narendra Modi’s trip to the US.

Polls open in Germany to elect new chancellor; SPD, CDU-CSU in close competition

The Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, 63, is taking the lead even when Merkel candidate Armin Laschet, 60, from the CDU-CSU alliance was excavated for a fierce battle during the German election campaign.

The Taliban are calling on international airlines to resume flights to Afghanistan

Following the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country, only a limited number of passenger assistance and flights have operated from the airport.

Hillary Clinton called him a ‘war criminal’ while becoming Chancellor of the QuB

Hillary Clinton, the former US diplomat, has been elected Chancellor of the University of Queens in Northern Ireland in Belfast.

The Kremlin publishes photos of Vladimir Putin walking and fishing in Siberia

The Kremlin stated that the Russian President stopped in Siberia for a short break, after a business trip to the Primorye Territory and the Amur Region in early September.