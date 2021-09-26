International
Conservatives split over O’Toole’s fate as party MPs call for unity
OTTAWA – The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin OToole ousted as leader while newly elected MPs hope for a picture of unity.
After failing to oust the Liberals and take more seats in this federal election, OToole must move from fighting for Justin Trudeaus’s job to fighting for himself.
However, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she and her colleagues headed back to Ottawa are focused on their role as the opposition.
We have 120-some members of Parliament who will be returning to Ottawa to deal with major issues. Parliament needs to get back to work, she said during an interview on CTV’s Question Period aired Sunday.
Rempel Garner added that she welcomes a review of the election campaign and said the party can look back on what went wrong and also look to the future in terms of how they want to shape politics in the future.
We can do both as a party. We can do this review, we can address some of these concerns, and we can also make sure Canadians see a stable opposition party offering, you know, a clear alternative to the Liberals, she said.
Last week, Bert Chen, Ontario’s representative on the National Conservative Party council, launched an online petition calling on the party to call a referendum on the leadership of OTooles.
The petition has collected more than 2,700 signatures since Friday at 5:45 PM EDT, but is open to all Canadians, of all parties.
Party President Robert Batherson responded to the petition on CTV News Channels Power Play earlier this week.
He never informed me or any of his colleagues that he was going to launch this petition, so we were all scratching our heads on what Mr. Chens’s agenda is in directing this indictment and getting this petition out there, he said.
The important thing is to take a step back and listen to the concerns of core members, ask tough questions but we do this through conversation, engagement, respect and professionalism.
During another interview on CTV News Channels Power Play, Chen said he had heard from members disappointed with OTooles’s departure from what he promised during his leadership campaign.
Erin has broken the trust of members by drastically changing his position since he was elected by the membership more than a year ago to lead this party, he said.
Chen added that OTooles’s foreign policy rhetoric towards China was belligerent and made him and other Chinese Canadians uncomfortable.
Any federal trip that has a significant Sino-Canadian population would be extremely difficult for those voters to choose a conservative with the rhetoric that Erin OToole was using, he said.
Rempel Garner said she will support OToole as a leader in the future.
Is not alone. Other re-elected MPs included Erin Duncan AND Garnett Find have congratulated OToole on a combative campaign and say they look forward to working with it.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/conservatives-divided-on-fate-of-o-toole-as-party-s-mps-call-for-unity-1.5599886
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]