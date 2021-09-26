Conservatives split over O’Toole’s fate as party MPs call for unity

OTTAWA – The Conservative Party is facing internal strife as some insiders want to see Erin OToole ousted as leader while newly elected MPs hope for a picture of unity.

After failing to oust the Liberals and take more seats in this federal election, OToole must move from fighting for Justin Trudeaus’s job to fighting for himself.

However, Calgary Nose Hill MP Michelle Rempel Garner says she and her colleagues headed back to Ottawa are focused on their role as the opposition.

We have 120-some members of Parliament who will be returning to Ottawa to deal with major issues. Parliament needs to get back to work, she said during an interview on CTV’s Question Period aired Sunday.

Rempel Garner added that she welcomes a review of the election campaign and said the party can look back on what went wrong and also look to the future in terms of how they want to shape politics in the future.

We can do both as a party. We can do this review, we can address some of these concerns, and we can also make sure Canadians see a stable opposition party offering, you know, a clear alternative to the Liberals, she said.

Last week, Bert Chen, Ontario’s representative on the National Conservative Party council, launched an online petition calling on the party to call a referendum on the leadership of OTooles.

The petition has collected more than 2,700 signatures since Friday at 5:45 PM EDT, but is open to all Canadians, of all parties.

Party President Robert Batherson responded to the petition on CTV News Channels Power Play earlier this week.

He never informed me or any of his colleagues that he was going to launch this petition, so we were all scratching our heads on what Mr. Chens’s agenda is in directing this indictment and getting this petition out there, he said.

The important thing is to take a step back and listen to the concerns of core members, ask tough questions but we do this through conversation, engagement, respect and professionalism.

During another interview on CTV News Channels Power Play, Chen said he had heard from members disappointed with OTooles’s departure from what he promised during his leadership campaign.

Erin has broken the trust of members by drastically changing his position since he was elected by the membership more than a year ago to lead this party, he said.

Chen added that OTooles’s foreign policy rhetoric towards China was belligerent and made him and other Chinese Canadians uncomfortable.

Any federal trip that has a significant Sino-Canadian population would be extremely difficult for those voters to choose a conservative with the rhetoric that Erin OToole was using, he said.

Rempel Garner said she will support OToole as a leader in the future.

Is not alone. Other re-elected MPs included Erin Duncan AND Garnett Find have congratulated OToole on a combative campaign and say they look forward to working with it.