Migrants and Refugees Day: The Pope calls for a more inclusive world





Pope Francis commemorates the 107th World Day of Migrants and Refugees, with Mr. Robert Vitillo thanking the Pope for his message of openness and involvement.

By Devin Watkins While the Church celebrates 107th edition of World Migrants and Refugees Day (WDMR), Pope Francis is inviting all Catholics to open our hearts to those who have left their homes. Speaking at Angelus on Sunday, the Pope said all people should walk together, without prejudice and without fear, approaching the most vulnerable: immigrants, refugees, displaced persons, victims of human trafficking and the abandoned. The Pope added that everyone is called to build a more inclusive world, which does not exclude anyone. Initiatives in support of immigrants Several Catholic organizations are marking Migrants and Refugees Day through various initiatives, including one promoted by Caritas Italy. Several dozen participants marched from Castel SantAngelo to St. Peters Square before the Angelus prayer. They were joined by Cardinal Michael Czerny and Fr. Fabio Baggio, two undersecretaries of the Vatican’s Migrants and Refugees Section. Drawing attention to the plight of refugees Mrs. Robert Vitillo spoke to Vatican News Francesca Sabatinelli about WDMR and the Popes’ message about the event. He expressed the appreciation of the International Commission on Catholic Migration (ICMC), which he heads as Secretary-General, for Message of Pope Francis of 107th WDMRwith The message of the Popes, issued in early May, invited the Church and mankind to travel Towards an Increasingly Greater One. Mrs. Vitillo said it is important for the Church to celebrate a day dedicated to immigrants and refugees. It is so necessary for us to draw attention not only at the level of the international community, but especially as Catholics and faithful believers that we have a responsibility as Christians to welcome the foreigner, he said.







Facing the closure of borders and the rejection of asylum seekers However, noted Ms. Vitillo, many societies are becoming more closed to foreigners. We see more and more around the world that doors and borders are closing and do not even allow people to apply for asylum when they have been victimized by persecution and when their lives are in danger, he said. The American priest mourned the closure of the American border and the recent treatment of immigrants at the US-Mexico border. This is the place that welcomed my Italian grandparents, who left Italy due to deep poverty, said Mrs. Vitillo, and who were admitted to the United States and later contributed to their talents, as did many other immigrants and refugees there. Catholics in the first aid line Mrs. Vitillo added that the ICMC and other Catholic organizations are at the forefront of helping people on the move in all parts of the world. And it is increasingly difficult for us to do that, he said, because many people do not feel obligated to support the humanitarian aid we provide, and to support our protection of refugees around the world, and to help them begin to develop and regain the human dignity that God gave them. Listen to the full interview

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vaticannews.va/en/pope/news/2021-09/pope-francis-migrants-refugees-day-robert-vitillo.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos