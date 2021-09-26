UK to offer temporary visas to more than 10,000 foreign workers to tackle supply chain crisis





According to the government statement, 5,000 heavy vehicle drivers (HGV) and 5,500 poultry workers have been added to the existing visa scheme until Christmas 2021 “to ease supply chain pressures in the food and transport industries during exceptional circumstances this vit. “

Up to 4,000 people will be trained as new HGV executives “to help address skills shortages and support more people to start careers within the logistics sector”, and nearly 1 million letters will be sent to all drivers holding an HGV license, “encouraging them back into the industry,” the government said.

Labor shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which had a record 1 million job vacancies between June and August, according to the Office for National Statistics.

lack of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals quitting their jobs in trucks in the UK. A number of sectors have been affected by shortages of truck drivers, including food and fuel delivery. Drivers in the UK were urged them not to panic to buy gasoline as the lack of truck drivers forced some service stations to close and long lines to appear in others, in recent days. Labor shortages The UK Road Transport Association (RHA) says Britain needs another 100,000 drivers to meet the demand. The driver shortage was caused in part by Brexit and Covid-19, and the loss of about a year of driver training and testing. “This government continues to do everything we can to help the transportation and food industries combat the shortage of HGV drivers,” Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said in a statement. Shapps called on the industry to play its part “with working conditions and well-deserved salary increases continuing to be maintained in order for companies to retain new executives”. “After 18 very difficult months, I know how important this Christmas is to all of us and that is why we are taking these steps at the earliest opportunity to ensure that preparations are on track,” he added. The Food and Beverage Federation chief executive, Ian Wright, said his organization welcomed the government’s “pragmatic decision” to temporarily add HGV executives and poultry workers to the visa scheme. “This is something that UK food and beverage producers have been asking for in recent months … to ease the pressure that job shortages have put on the food supply chain,” Wright said in a statement to CNN. “This is a start, but we need the government to continue to work with industry and seek additional long-term solutions.” But others, including Andrew Opie, a director at the British Retail Consortium, said the 5,000 HGV visa limit would do “little to alleviate the current shortage”, according to local media.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/26/business/uk-workers-foreign-visas-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos