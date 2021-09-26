Nayib Bukele calls himself the most delightful dictator in the world, but is he joking? | El Salvador

Among the colorful houses of Comunidad Iberia, a slum of San Salvador, the tinted glass cube of the Urban Center for Welfare and Opportunity (or Cubo in its Spanish acronym) is an attractive piece of urban architecture. Inside local children take art classes, read in the library and play online games. Outside, a mural depicting Armando Bukele, the father of the president of El Salvador, praises Salvadorians to live with love and responsibility.

Futuristic and ominous, Cubo is a fitting tribute to Nayib Bukele’s presidency. Since coming to power in June 2019, the 40-year-old former publicist has endorsed bitcoin as a legal tool, used his social media accounts to generate an endorsement that is the envy of presidents around the world, and introduced authoritarian measures. to mine sites. political opposition and civil society.

On Tuesday, speaking for the first time at the UN General Assembly, he took a selfie on the podium and told the audience that some images on Instagram have a greater impact than any speech at this assembly. Then he updated his biography on the ever-changing Twitter to the most delightful Dictator in the world. But a growing number of Salvadoran people doubt a darker truth behind the troll.

The most delightful dictator in the world: The most delightful dictator in the world. Photo: TWITTER

Last week, about 15,000 people took to the streets of the capital to protest Bukele’s growing authoritarianism, destroying an ATM machine recently installed in the process. It was the last sign that Bukele’s high approval ratings, which regularly exceed 80%, may have begun to fall.

Winning the February 2019 presidential election with 53% of the vote, Bukele took advantage of popular anger over violent crime and the corruption and incompetence of traditional ruling parties. The Cubos, 21 of whom have been commissioned across the capital, are the friendly face of his territorial control plan, which included the recapture of the armed forces, whose members appeared before the national assembly in February 2020, with guns in hand, to convince the opposition of opposing the plan.

I think it is very clear now who is in control of the situation, It is said that Bukele saidwith

Through these measures and a secret pact with the country’s notorious gangs, Bukele managed to bring the homicide rate to historic lows. His decision to file corruption charges against El Salvadors, the spectacular traditional unpopular political party, also gave him support.

Bukele returned the torture, says Edwin Ramos Siguenza, a 26-year-old tourism worker. Today, it is not the people of Salvador who are feeling the pressure, but the political classes that have hidden their corruption behind their laws, are the ones who feel the heat.

Few world leaders have sailed the Covid-19 crisis for their own political gain better than President Salvadoran. The pandemic was a blessing to Bukele, says Carlos Lpez Bernal, a history professor at the University of El Salvador. He presented an apocalyptic scenario, for which the only solution, apparently, was to give the president everything he asked for. More money and more power.

Even after a slight decline in response to the hasty and erroneous bitcoin law, Bukele’s approval rating remains above 75%, boosted by promises of Chinese investment in major infrastructure projects and a leading vaccination campaign in the region.

The interesting thing about Bukele is his ability to take advantage of popular frustration with political parties by proposing nothing, says Lpez Bernal. He has no interest in ideology and has no political opinion behind his plan for the country.

A former marketing executive who appears regularly to work in skinny jeans and a baseball cap, Bukele accurately documents each of his political victories on his prolific Twitter account, with a knowledge of the popular Internet language that escapes most of the older politicians. He updated his profile picture to display the laser eyes of cryptocurrency enthusiasts following the promulgation of the bitcoin law, and when the countries’ newly purchased bitcoins lost 17% of their value, he announced plans to buy the dip.

For Bukele the edges justify the memes. He has used his popularity to consolidate and possibly extend his stay in power. In February his party won a large majority in the legislative election; a year later, he lost some time replacing judges on the constitutional panel of the supreme court and approved a plan for the dismissal of all judges over the age of 60With Him he has also created a hostile atmosphere for local independent media and civil society.

In addition to his penchant for aviator sunglasses, Bukele has much more in common with historic Central American dictators than it seems at first glance, according to Greg Weeks, professor of Latin American politics at the University of North Carolina Charlotte. His tactics are identical to Latin American forces throughout history, he saidwith He is placing loyalists in key positions of power, using intimidation against the legislature and the opposition and attacking the media.

Bukele’s ultimate goal seems to be to rewrite the country’s 1992 constitution, signed after the El Salvador civil war, in order to radically reshape the country’s politics. In September, days before Salvadoran celebrates 200 years of independence, its newly created judges in the constitution the chamber decided that he could run for consecutive termsIn recent years, courts in neighboring Honduras and Nicaragua have removed mandate limits aimed at preventing presidents from coming to power.

The bicentennial is a significant date and on social media there is talk of a new republic with a new constitution, says Lpez Bernal. But after the reform claim, the real motive is for Bukele to remain in power, and Salvador’s institutions are too weak to defend the constitution or to put limits on a megalomaniac president.

His example could provide a plan for copying forces across the region, Weeks said. Bukele’s actions will inspire more confidence in Latin American politicians that they can also manipulate and violate the constitution for their own benefit.