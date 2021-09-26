Five killed in West Bank gunfire





JERUSALEM Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in armed confrontations in the occupied West Bank early Sunday, according to Israeli officials. They said the gun battles took place during a series of raids aimed at thwarting a terrorist attack on Israeli civilians. Two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded in one of the shootings. The military says it is investigating whether they were injured by Israeli fire. The military wing of Hamas, the Islamic group that controls the coastal territory of Gaza, took three of the dead as its members. Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an Iranian-backed extremist group, claimed a fourth as its martyr. The raids took place simultaneously in the Yenin area north of the West Bank and in a central area between Jerusalem and Ramallah.

Lt. Col. Amnon Scheffler, an Israeli army spokesman, said the overnight attacks in five locations were carried out by an undercover army unit and special police forces against terrorism. The gunmen who were killed and four others captured were all part of a network that was planning terrorist attacks, he said. Colonel Scheffler did not elaborate on those plans, citing operational needs and limitations. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Sunday that gunmen were ready to carry out terrorist attacks in real time. Soldiers and field commanders acted as expected; they engaged with the enemy and we fully support them, Mr. Bennet added.

The office of President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited control over parts of the West Bank, condemned what it called the killings and field executions of Palestinians by Israeli security forces. Mr. Abbas, who is highly unpopular, has recently been criticized by Hamas and other Palestinians for increasing security engagement and coordination with Israel’s new government.

Sunday’s events came four months after fierce cross-border air fighting between Israel and militant groups in Gaza, when Hamas, a key rival to the Palestinian Authority and a sworn enemy of Israel, emerged as a defender of the Palestinians in Jerusalem and the West Bank. . Israeli raids also followed this month the release of six Palestinian prisoners, most of them belonging to Islamic Jihad, from a prison with maximum security in northern Israel. The Palestinians had celebrated the escape and were disappointed when the last two fugitives were captured a week ago in Jenin, their hometown. The Hamas leadership in Gaza said in a statement on Sunday that the blood of the martyrs would not be wasted. Seeking further to destabilize the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank, she called on the masses of our brave Palestinian people in the West Bank to escalate resistance against the occupier at all points of contact. Israel’s chief military spokesman, Brig. General Ran Kochav told public radio that because of Hamas’ losses and its desire to establish links between the West Bank and Gaza, Israel was preparing for possible rocket attacks from the Hamas-led coastal enclave. The Israeli military said the raids took place in Yenin, Kufr Dan, Qabatiya and Burqin on the northwest coast and in the village of Bidu, northwest of Jerusalem. Islamic Jihad claimed Osama Yasir Soboh, who was killed in a shootout in Burqin, as one of its members. Two Israeli soldiers were wounded there. Palestinian Authority officials identified the second Palestinian killed in the Burqin confrontation as 16-year-old Yusuf Soboh. Three Hamas suspects were killed in what the military described as a firefight with special anti-terrorism police forces in Bidu. Iyad Abuheweila contributed to the report from Gaza.

