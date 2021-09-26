2 dead, 1 seriously injured after the collision in Brampton – Toronto





Peel Regional Police say two men have died and one man has life-threatening injuries following an accident in Brampton early Saturday. Assignment Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn told reporters that the collision that involved a car and a tractor trailer occurred around 12:20 a.m. on Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue. “What we do know so far is that the vehicle was traveling east on Steeles Avenue,” Duivesteyn said. “Tractors [trailer] was making a left turn to go from Steeles to go south [on] Bramalea. With this investigation, we had the help of some video surveillance in the area, so what we have learned is that the vehicle entered the intersection at a red light where it now collided with the tractor-trailer making a left turn. “ The story goes down the ad Read more: Cyclist found dead at Milton games with description of 81-year-old Mississauga missing: police Duivesteyn said three passengers from the car had to be evacuated. He said there was “great damage” and it took a lot of effort to get the victims out of the car and then to give first aid. Officials initially said one person died at the scene and two others were taken to hospital with serious injuries. In a press release issued later Saturday, police said a second person died at the hospital. The press release said the front passenger of the 2014 Chrysler 300 — a 19-year-old from Mississauga — died at the scene. The driver, a 21-year-old man from Mississauga and the rear passenger, a 20-year-old from Mississauga, were taken to hospital. Read more: The man died after a quarrel at home in Mississauga, police say The driver has been dead ever since. The 47-year-old truck driver was not injured. Duivesteyn said the ram camera footage “helped a lot” the investigation. He called for any witnesses or anyone else with video footage to contact the investigators. The story goes down the ad Roads were closed in the area, but have since reopened. Update:

– Three people with life-threatening injuries

– Roads at the intersection of Bramalea Rd and Steeles Ave will be closed for several hours

– Leading Investigators of Crash at the scene – Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 25, 2021















2:17

The crash on Highway 7 in Havelock leaves one person dead





Previous video



The next video



© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8220698/bramalea-road-steeles-avenue-fatal-crash/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos