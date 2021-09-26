Guye Adola wins Berlin marathon after Bekele fails to reach men’s world record bid after Gotytom Gebreslase wins women’s race





Ethiopia Guye Adola shocked the three-time Olympic champion Kenenisa Bekele to win the men’s race in the Berlin Marathon. Adola, running only in his fourth marathon, broke away from the pre-race favorite Bekele with about 7km to go from the 42.2km course on Sunday, September 26th. His winning time was 2: 05.45 in the German capital. It was a major comeback for the 30-year-old Adola after his outstanding debut in 2007 when he was ranked second behind the world record holder and two-time Olympic champion Eliud Kipchogewith The three-time Olympic champion of the Bekele track, who was halfway to the world record pace of 61.00, finished third, as did Kenyas. Bethwel Yegon reached the final stages to look for the second in an exciting race. Adola’s big day It was a stunning victory for Adola, who comes from the town of Adola in southern Ethiopia, following his fastest marathon debut of 2: 03.46 after Kipchoge in 2017 on the same course. His compatriot Bekele, who was informed to defend his title and attack the world record, had a disappointing return to Berlin. He had the best time in person in the German city two years ago when he lost the world record of 2: 01.39 in just two seconds. In the 2021 edition, the walkers pulled Bekele to an incredible 61.00 minutes halfway, even though he’s apparently struggling and had fallen off the pace and behind the leaders for several miles. The pace slowed significantly to 25km allowing Bekele, who just recovered from Covid nine months ago, to catch up again with the bullet pack controlled mostly by Adola. The two Ethiopians then pushed the pace before high Adola split around the 35km mark, opening up an advantage that was only briefly threatened by the podium’s unexpected finish, Kenian Yegon. 2014 World Half Marathon bronze winner Adola, who, like Bekele, lost the Ethiopian Olympic marathon team, which managed to convincingly win, his biggest career achievement. Yegon, who before Berlin had just finished 14th in the Siena marathon last April, came in second with a BP of 2: 06.14, with Bekele third in 2: 06.47. Debut victory for Gebreslase It was a double Ethiopian victory in Berlin Gotytom Gebreslase won the women’s race, a beautiful marathon debut for the 26-year-old. Gebreslase arrived at 2:20:09, leading an Ethiopian podium cleanup. Hiwot Gebrekidan placed second at 2: 21.23 with Helen Tola third at 2: 23.05. The East African runners also dominated the streets of Madrid with Ethiopian couple Abdela Godana Gemeda taking the men’s titles in 2: 10.14 while Kasu Bitew Lemeneh won the women’s race in 2: 29.08. Other major marathons taking place during the Northern Hemisphere Fall include the London 2021 Marathon next Sunday, October 3, the Chicago Marathon on Sunday 10 October and the Boston Marathon on Monday 11 October and the New York Marathon on Sunday November 7th. Bekele plans to run in New York just 42 days after his race in Berlin.

