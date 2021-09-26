After captivity, Nigerian students seek education abroad

LAGOS, Nigeria – Emmanuel Benson was planning to get his degree in horticulture and landscaping from the Federal College of Forest Mechanization of Nigeria next year. Now, he is unwilling to risk going back to school after being kidnapped by bandits with dozens of others earlier this year.

Our lives are in danger Nigerian students, especially in the state of Kaduna where we are, said the 24-year-old. As much as he wanted to finish his abduction studies and everything that is happening has not stopped yet … staying here no longer benefits anyone.

Benson is among a growing group of Nigerian students seeking alternative solutions to their education that will not further jeopardize them as bandits in the northern states of Nigeria become more ambitious, organizing numerous student kidnappings for ransom.

At least 25 Nigerian students who spent nearly two months in the care of gunmen in the country’s troubled northwestern areas are now pooling resources in hopes of leaving the West African country to study in another country, such as the US. according to teachers and parents. at the Federal College of Forest Mechanization in the state of Kaduna.

Some of the students, as well as parents and teachers at Kaduna College, told the Associated Press that after spending about seven weeks in captivity before gaining freedom in May, life has not remained the same. They are afraid to pursue an education in Nigeria, and now they are relying on the help of a school committee that oversees their application process for overseas education.

There are still no clear plans on how this enrollment would work, except that they are hoping for scholarship opportunities in the US or elsewhere.

Nigeria is no longer an option for them because the country is not safe, according to Paul Yahaya, one of 25 students.

Many families in Kaduna state say they now stay mostly inside the house for fear of attacks. The rewards are huge, and in Nigeria, with a national poverty rate of 40%, parents are struggling.

Even the parents do not have money because they have tried to pay the ransom (of the abducted children) and they have paid (so) much to the negotiators (who helped to secure the release of the children), said Abdullahi Usman, chairman of the parents’ committee and teachers who oversee the application process for interested students.

If students leave, it means starting higher education from scratch and losing at least three years spent so far for some.

The 25 students hoping to leave are among 1,436 students who were abducted last year in Africa’s most populous country, according to Peter Hawkins, a representative of the UN Children’s Fund in Nigeria. The education of up to 1.3 million Nigerian children has been affected due to school kidnappings, he said.

Kaduna School and many other schools in at least four states remain closed due to insecurity.

Kauna Daniel wants to leave, despite not having the money to do so or a passport, but is still scared.

I do not want to go anywhere again, her voice fell angrily on the phone. She said she has not been able to sleep since she was released from captivity in May due to trauma and an eye problem.

The trauma we are going through is getting out of control and it is now that everything is getting worse, said the 19-year-old, adding almost as if she is praying that it is better for me to stay home.

The United Nations estimates that the country of more than 200 million people already has 10 million out-of-school children, one of the highest in the world, with another 1 million afraid to go back to school after school. reopen in the coming weeks. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated those figures, according to Save The Children Nigeria, which said 46 million Nigerian students have been affected by school closures as a result of the pandemic.

With school kidnappings by groups of gunmen who often camp in abandoned forest reserves in the northwestern and central part of the country, some parents are caught in a dilemma. Should they have the courage to send their children to schools, which are often located in remote areas, or to keep them at home, away from the strange eyes of gunmen?

Kaduna school committee chairwoman Usman said the parents of the affected students in Kaduna are eager for their admission to schools abroad because their children are still vulnerable and can be abducted at any time.

Friday Sani is one such parent. He said his two daughters spent weeks in captivity alongside other Kaduna College students, and they are now awaiting response from countries outside Nigeria, mentally incapable of returning to school in the West African nation.

The Nigerian government should have a plan to better prepare education systems to respond to crises, said Badar Musa of Save the Children International, Nigeria. There is a need to increase investment in education systems by government and international donors.