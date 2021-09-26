News: Join the International Teaching Community in Marymount, Colombia





Opened in 1948, Marymount is a Catholic school for all girls, preschool up to grade 11, located in a prosperous and safe area in Bogot.. Marymount has been a World Baccalaureate International (IB) School since 2005. The school is warm and supportive: From day one of teacher orientation and training, staff members go out of their way not only to welcome the employment of young people in the community, but also to help them prepare for their new positions. The location of the schools is suitable for local and foreign teachers, with many opportunities for apartments, shopping and restaurants within a short distance from the school. Teachers do not need personal transportation to be comfortable; almost everything they need can be found nearby. The modern and diverse campus has been created with thought in mind for academics, creativity, sports and recreation. Marymount is especially proud of its latest Roble building, home of preschool and elementary school. Accredited by the Colombian Ministry of Education and ICONTEC ISO-9001, Marymount is a bilingual school of Spanish and English, with a predominantly Colombian student body and an average class size of 24. Recently, the school has introduced Portuguese as a third language. Currently enrolled are 1,000 pre-Ks up to Grade 11, which is the last year of high school for students in Colombia. The teaching staff of 120 people includes 116 Colombian educators. Marymount students participate in a wide variety of activities within the community where they can live the values ​​of the school inside and outside the school. The athletics offered are gymnastics, figure skating, skating, athletics, cheerleading, final frisbee, football, volleyball, basketball, softball and motor skills. Choices for arts and culture include drama, dance, group, choir, guitar, painting, handicrafts, yoga, French, Portuguese, Chinese mandarin, gastronomy, photography and artistic skills. Those who want to enhance their academic experience can join the Ecology, Robotics, United Nations Model and Medellin sin Tab Club, a group of young people looking to break various taboos in the city, visiting municipalities and holding workshops , conferences and / or discussions on topics such as innovation and education. The school has developed a series of national expeditions and international language immersion programs related to the wider curriculum, in order to strengthen students’ social engagement, environmental awareness and respect for the cultural and natural diversity of the countries they visit. Students have participated in international language immersion opportunities in Canada, New York and Brazil. Annual excursions within Colombia have included Parque Arv, Santa Fe de Antioquia, San Rafael y Guatap, Bogot y Boyac, Barichara, Guajira, Amazonas and Los Nevados National Park. Marymount is interested in single certified teachers, including newly certified as well as interns. Teachers must have an academic degree in the subject to be taught, and there is no age limit for obtaining a work visa. The benefits package includes a arranged and annual housing assistance along with some basic furniture and appliances. The cost of air tickets at the beginning and end of the contract is also provided, as well as an annual payment for round-trip flights. Under Colombian law, the school contributes 12% to a pension plan. Marymount also gives full education to a girl. Professional Development (PD) offers include an annual program for bilingual teachers, annual participation in school programs and, after a second year of school teachers, a percentage of cash support for other PD opportunities. Local health insurance is fully covered. Other bonuses include up to 15 days in a hotel at the beginning of employment, transportation to and from school, school lunch and breakfast for the teacher, a sign-up bonus at the beginning of the third school year, participation in curricular trips, use of on-campus gym and health services, and Spanish lessons in school. This package is a chance for some savings. To gain access to the full Marymounts profile in the Search Associates database, including a list of vacancies, candidates can apply for membership by clicking here Already registered candidates can easily access the school profile directly through their dashboard. Please note: The information provided for this school was valid at the date of publication. This information may change and more up-to-date information can be found on the school profile.



