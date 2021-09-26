International
Angela Rayner stands by labeling the Tories as scum | Angela Rayner
Angela Rayner has stood by her description of the Conservatives as homophobic, racist, misogynist scum after the Labor leader distanced himself from her words.
On Sunday, amid tensions with Starmer over changes to the rules proposed by the parties, the Labor vice-president refused to apologize for her remarks, which were made at a Labor conference reception the day before.
We can not be worse than a bunch of filthy, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, absolute banana and filthy republic, filthy filthy, evil, ethnic, she said at the event, before adding that she was a little restrained.
Her remarks drew criticism from some conservatives, while two shadow cabinet ministers Lisa Nandy and Ed Miliband said they would not use the same terms.
But speaking on Sunday, Rayner defended her comments as made in the street language of her northern working-class roots.
Rayner said he would only apologize if Boris Johnson apologized for previous comments he made homophobic, racist, misogynistic, a reference to previous prime minister comments, including comparing Muslim women wearing burqas to letter boxes and description of gay men as tanks. -topped boom guys.
The Deputy Labor Secretary said her comments, made at a reception behind the watershed, were an attempt to overcome the anger and frustration felt for Johnson and the cabinet. “Anyone who leaves children hungry during a pandemic and can give billions of pounds to their friends on WhatsApp, I think it was very dirty,” she told Sky News.
Starmer told the BBC Andrew Marr Show that Angela and I have different approaches, and this is not the language I will use.
Rayner was defended by John McDonnell, the former shadow chancellor, who suggested that she should not have used the language she did, but that deep inside her, she expresses the anger that many of us feel. We have all been there, late at night, getting very angry about what is happening. What I like about Angie Rayner is that she is human, he said.
Oliver Dowden, Tory co-chairman, said: At a time when the country is trying to pull together to heal from Covid, the last thing we need is the Labor party vice-chairman calling people dirty and shouting insults. We need to make better policy, not pull it into the ditch. Let’s see if we apologize.
James Cleverly, a Foreign Office minister, claimed that voters would see a conservative party that had two female prime ministers and the most diverse government, and they would know it was talking nonsense.
However, complaints about the Rayners language were undermined by the remarks of a Conservative MP who suggested that a bomb should be placed in the office of Anneliese Dodds, the leader of the Labor party.
James Gray, a veteran Conservative for North Wiltshire, said he did not want to offend with the comment he posted on a WhatsApp group before the opposition conference in Brighton, which is the scene of an IRA bomb targeting the 1984 Conservative conference.
In the exchange, first reported by the Mail on Sunday, Conservative MP Robert Largan asked: Does anyone know where the Anneliese Dodds Commons office is located? I need to deliver something to her office. Gray replied: Maybe a bomb? He later apologized for what he said was a stupid remark.
Dodds said he raised security concerns for politicians. I would say that the broader issue of security for everyone in politics is very important, she said. I think all parliamentarians should be committed to ensuring that everyone can be involved in public life without any fear of intimidation or violence.
