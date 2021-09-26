Turkish President refuses to return to Russia for defense needs





In the future, no one will be able to intervene about what kind of defense systems we get, from what country to what level. No one can interfere in this. We are the only ones who make such decisions, Erdogan said. He added: Will we continue to wait for weapons to be sent from other countries that did not give us those weapons? NATO fears that the deployment of Russia’s S-400 missiles along with the F-35 would allow the S-400 to collect vital data on aircraft it would not otherwise have access to, potentially endangering security. Discussing another point of contention with the United States, Erdogan said the US must choose between supporting Turkey and providing support to Kurdish groups seeking to establish a state from an area that includes parts of Turkey. Kurdish forces joined the US and Turkey in fighting ISIS forces in Syria. Erdogan called these Kurdish groups terrorist organizations. Getting this kind of support should be stopped once and for all, he said, adding: Turkey is [a] NATO member and we are able to be obliged to create solidarity under the roof of NATO. But as long as terrorist organizations receive such logistical support that worries us … we would be vocal about it. The Turkish leader said he would like to see the withdrawal of the remaining US forces from Syria, something critics have said could give Turkey a free hand in persecuting the Kurds. Erdogan was critical of US actions in Afghanistan. With the American footprint dating back two decades, the region was no longer safe, he told Brennan. He also said Turkey hopes to maintain some sort of relationship with the new Taliban regime in Afghanistan, although it retreated amid the chaos that accompanied the US withdrawal there. We have a historic relationship with the Afghan people, he said, and we have always been very supportive [Afghanistan] in an unprecedented way, unlike any other. And in terms of infrastructure, in terms of superstructure, we were involved in big investments, which we will continue for the future. But because of mistakes made on the ground, we had to withdraw our troops and evacuate our civilians. And for now, we are not present in Afghanistan.

