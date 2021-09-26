The UK offers thousands of visas for foreign truckers to alleviate the shortage of drivers





It was unclear on Sunday whether the new visa measures would resolve a crisis that, for some, echoed the chaos that engulfed the country in 2000, when a heated protest rocked the government of Prime Minister Tony Blair. It will be part of a learning process that the UK has to go through, said David Henig, a London-based expert on British trade policy for the European Center for International Political Economy, a research institute. He noted that when Britain operated under EU economic rules, workers could move freely between countries on the bloc. “We had a high-flow labor economy and we are changing into a static economy,” he said. Henig. He added that buying fuel out of panic was not irrational, especially after it became clear that some gas stations were running out. The British have been seeing periodic shortages of goods on supermarket shelves for months, he noted. Countless industries in Britain have recently complained about delivery delays, with shortages of McDonalds milk and roast chicken in Nandos restaurants generating headlines. Everyone knew there had been some absences for some time, Mr. Henig said, so it was not as if this was coming out of scratch. Many countries in Europe are facing driver shortages, so if companies in Britain do not offer significantly higher wages, it is unclear how many workers will benefit from quarterly visas. You can make it worthwhile for people, but it will not be cheap and it will not be easy, Mr. Henig said, adding that securing a visa involved considerable paperwork. Although business groups generally welcomed the move by governments, some expressed doubt that it would be enough. The overthrow of governments also comes after the transport and logistics industries in Britain begged lawmakers to ease visa restrictions for drivers from the European Union. Logistics UK, a trading group, had applied for 10,000 seasonal visas for drivers, similar to a program for farm workers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/26/world/europe/trucker-shortage-britain-visas.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos