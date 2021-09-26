German voters hit election polls to determine Merkel’s replacementExBulletin

Although about a third of Germans vote by mail, millions of voters go to the polls today to elect a new government, and a successor to Angela Merkel, who is resigning as chancellor.

LULU GARCIA-NAVARRO, HOST:

It’s voting day in Germany. And it looks like it will be a closely divided election. At stake is who will succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel. Voting closed at 6 p.m., Eastern noon. The official number is expected later today. Germany has a multi-party system, which means that the parties with the most votes today will enter the coalition talks. These negotiations can take months. NPR’s Rob Schmitz is in Berlin watching the results come. We spoke earlier this morning while he was out with voters going to the polls.

ROB SCHMITZ, BYLINE: Yes, this is actually a youth community center and is one of hundreds in the city where Germans can vote. And, Lulu, this is a pretty low tech issue. You enter your voting room. You mark the boxes of the party candidate and the candidate you want in pencil. You for the letter, and then just put it in a ballot box. I have been outside this polling station for several hours and there have been a steady number of people since it opened at 8am.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: What are people telling you?

SCHMITZ: Well, let me introduce you to Vescela Krestova (ph). She came to vote with her whole family. They are naturalized Germans, originally from Bulgaria. And she is voting in her first election as a German citizen.

These are your first elections in which you are voting.

VESCELA KRESTOVA: Yes, it is.

SCHMITZ: Is it exciting?

KRESTOVA: Very exciting.

SCHMITZ: And you brought your two children.

KRESTOVA: Yes, he is very curious. He was very disappointed because he realized he would not be able to vote until he was 18 years old.

SCHMITZ: And Krestova says that although it is her turn to vote, she is still undecided on which party wants to lead Germany. It has stalled between the Social Democrats and their candidate, Olaf Scholz, and the Green Party.

KRESTOVA: I am very torn (laughs).

SCHMITZ: Why?

KRESTOVA: Well, I like Scholz because of his tax initiative for the minimum level of international taxes, but I’m not so sure how strong they will be for the climate.

SCHMITZ: And, Lulu, just to add a context here, Scholz and the Social Democrats are calling for a global minimum corporate tax rate of more than 20%. Although he has campaigned to tackle climate change, many of the voters I spoke to here say they prefer to vote for the Green Party in this election because they believe it is the only party that offers a real street change to it. which has been Germany for years with Angela Merkel.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: Well, speaking of Angela Merkel, she is leaving after 16 years, which is such a long time in politics. She has been called the most powerful woman in the world. What are voters telling you about her and her legacy?

SCHMITZ: Well, here in Berlin, for the most part, the voters I’m talking to are saying they’re not really going to lose that much. You know, it’s important to point out here that this is Berlin. It is a very liberal German city where people usually vote for either the Greens or Die Linke – an extreme left-wing party affiliated with the old Communist Party of East Germany. And Merkel’s party is more of a conservative party, so it ‘s not surprising that they feel that way. I spoke with voter Katja Louke (ph) about Merkel, and here is what she said.

KATJA LOUKE: Maybe when we see what the outcome of this election will be – maybe we will win that. (Laughter) Or I do not know. She is not my chancellor. She was not my chancellor. For me, her best move was 2015 and the people who were refugees, the refugees who were coming to Germany – I think that was the good point she made.

SCHMITZ: And, Lulu, she’s talking here about Merkel’s decision in 2015 to allow hundreds of thousands of immigrants from war-torn parts of the Middle East and North Africa to settle here in Germany. Of course, that decision also divided Germany and led to the rise of the far right. But now, six years later, Germany’s far-right party has less support. And instead, we are seeing some parties hovering in double digits, all below 25% and so on. So it must be an interesting evening to see what happens when the polls close. And even when we know the final results, then the party at the top will have to start the hard work of finding a new government.

GARCIA-NAVARRO: We will leave it there. This is Rob Schmitz of NPR.

