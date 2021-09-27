Australia plans to reopen international borders by Christmas, but details are clear

International travel is at the top of the agenda for many Australians, but there is much we do not know how it will work, prompting calls from passengers and the aviation industry for clarity from the federal government.

Gill Harris is one of many Australians who have been separated from their family overseas for nearly two years due to travel bans.

At the time Ms Harris and her partner lost the celebration of important birthday points with their family in the UK, postponed their marriage twice and gave birth to a child.

“We would love for them to meet our son. We talk to grandma every day. She does not want to miss anything and is desperate for a hug if we can get home for Christmas,” she said.

Harris has booked tickets to London with Qantas on December 19th. But while airlines are selling tickets, there is no guarantee that Australia’s international borders will be open in time.

“Quite stressful, really. We would just like some reassurance from the government,” she said.

Airlines demand answers

Under the national plan, when 80 per cent of Australians are double-vaccinated there will be a “gradual reopening of international travel in and out of safe countries”, as well as “proportional quarantine and reduced requirements for fully vaccinated travelers at home”.

Last week, Tourism Minister Dan Tehan said he hoped international borders would open by Christmas “at the latest”.

But while airlines like Qantas have been willing to sell tickets to London, the United States, Singapore, Japan and Canada since mid-December, others in the aviation industry are worried about the timing and lack of clarity on how to do so. reopen function.

The Airlines Australia Board of Representatives (BARA) said the airports were not currently resourced to handle additional international flights and there had been limited engagement with industry by governments at all levels on how to plan a service hike.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents 82 percent of the world’s airlines, has warned that some carriers may choose to fly elsewhere if uncertainty persists.

Before the pandemic, 52 airlines served Australia, but now there are only 18.

“Other parts of the world are opening up so airlines need to prioritize their operations and their network. If you can start flying a lot more to Europe, for example, then think about what, they’ll just get their services there, “IATA Asia said Pacific Vice President Phillip Goh.

Singapore Airlines canceled additional December flights to Australia due to ongoing uncertainty about the travel bubble with Australia referred to nationally.

Karl Schubert of Singapore Airlines says the aviation industry needs more reassurance from the federal government on how to reopen international borders. ( ABC News: Adam Wyatt

“We do not have that clarity on whether international arrival borders will continue to be in force in December, and whether incoming passengers will be handled and classified by the government,” said Karl Schubert, Southwest Pacific public relations manager in Singapore. Airlines.

Singapore Airlines has operated at 9 percent capacity due to passenger limits. Like other airlines, it has signed the cost of flying almost empty aircraft by air.

“We have about 600 vacancies a day [to Sydney] that can be filled with the movement of a key. So after all, we are certainly looking forward to getting that clarity from the government, so that we can get more Australians home and be able to connect families much faster. “

Cathay Pacific says it is impossible to measure demand when the federal government has not confirmed which countries Australia can travel to. ( Supplied: Wellcamp Airport

Cathay Pacific general manager in the Southwest Pacific Rakesh Raicar said Australia was an important market for the airline, but added that more clarity was needed to measure demand and plan additional services.

“And when I say enough clarity, we do not yet know where Australians will be allowed to travel. Will there be several countries? Or will all countries be?”

Mr Raicar also wants a sustained approach from all countries to be needed when international borders reopen.

This is unlikely. Western Australia, Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania are suggesting they will not open their borders until a 90 per cent vaccination target is reached.

Quarantine measures are likely to reduce demand

Gill Harris says her family will push their triptych to the UK if they are to be quarantined at a hotel when they return to Australia. ( ABC News: John Gunn

Quarantine is another big issue that will affect the demand for overseas travel. At present, only South Australia and New South Wales are committed to testing quarantine at home.

Despite missing her family terribly, Ms Harris will cancel her family’s trip to the UK if they have to be isolated in a hotel when they return.

“We just don’t think having Harry, who will be 10 months old by then, in a hotel for two weeks would work,” she said.

Europe, the US and the UK do not require fully vaccinated travelers to be quarantined. Instead, passengers should have tested negative for COVID-1972 hours prior to arrival.

Mr Goh said any request for passengers to be quarantined on arrival would be an incentive for tourists to visit Australia.

“Quarantine is the only thing that stops many people from thinking about traveling especially for leisure, but in fact also for business,” he said.

“Parts of Europe and the US are already quietly rising because quarantine is not required.”

Qantas planes land parked at Sydney Airport, with the city skyline in the background, August 3, 2021. ( ABC News: John Gunn

Passengers inside for a “rude shock”

Aviation commentator Geoff Thomas, of Airlineratings.com, is critical of the federal government’s handling of the reopening of international borders.

“Because at the moment, there is confusion, it is very disturbing, especially when you look at the record of vaccine production, which has been a complete ruin. I am afraid that the opening of the international border will be a similar mess,” he said.

Thomas expects only a few corridors to reopen – such as New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

“I think a lot of passengers think we’re going back to January 2020 when the whole world was normal. They’re being hit by a rough shock,” he said.

Then there is the issue of vaccine certification verification. The federal government is paying Accenture about $ 75 million to develop a Digital Passport Declaration (DBD). IATA is also working on a vaccine passport application that would provide verification throughout the trip.

Some vaccines may not be recognized by different countries. For example, the United States does not currently recognize AstraZeneca (Vaxzevria). Passengers must have had a Pfizer or Moderna.

In addition to these considerations, aviation analyst Neil Hansford said passengers should be wary of being hospitalized in countries with questionable COVID-19 vaccination standards.

Hansford is currently consulting on launching a North Pacific airline and expects new travel destinations in that region to open up to Australians.

“No Australian would want to go to a place where people are not double, and there was a fitting record at COVID with only minimal numbers. You have Pacific Island nations that have not had one or two deaths,” he said. tha.

International travel is a long way for many people

Mingming Chen wants to fly back to China so his family can meet his newborn baby. ( ABC News: Andrew Willisee

It’s also unclear whether Australia will recognize the vaccine as Sinovac, which has been widely used in countries like China, Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil.

Mingming Chen, an academic from Curtin University, said blocking Chinese tourism would hurt Australia’s tourism sector.

Prior to the pandemic, most of our incoming international tourists came from China, at a cost of $ 12.4 billion in 2019.

Australia’s closed borders mean Chen and his wife and their newborn daughter are trapped to see their family in China.

Like Ms. Harris, they have used video calling to stay connected with their parents overseas.

“It actually created an emotional stress for all of our families,” he said.

Analysts expect air fares to remain competitive

In some good news, analysts do not expect flight prices to remain inflated.

The cheapest return ticket from Sydney to London in mid-January is $ 2,066, while Sydney in Los Angeles will cost $ 1,420 and Sydney in Singapore will return you up to $ 1,068, according to the comparison website of Skyscanner prices.

Thomas said with so many unknowns the airlines had no choice but to stimulate passengers at affordable prices.

“It has been the experience abroad. And I think it will be the experience in Australia,” he said.

ABC has contacted the office of Tourism Minister Dan Tehan to request an interview.