The Nationalist MP resigns because of the party’s “extreme right wing”

A Victorian Nationalist MP says the leadership of the federal government coalition partner is “dysfunctional” and does not touch on increasingly extreme views.

Photo: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Darren Chester says he is taking a break after Barnaby Joyce returns to federal leadership.

My decision comes after months of disappointment with repeated leadership failures to attempt to moderate some of the most disrespectful and offensive views expressed by a minority of colleagues, Chester said Sunday.

He will not attend organized meetings, events and activities in the chamber of the federal National parliamentary party, and will re-evaluate his position when parliament resumes in mid-October.

Chester, 54, lost his first place when Joyce returned to lead the Nationals in June after closing the deputy prime minister to the scandal.

Chesterhas been increasingly concerned about the Joyces’ reluctance to restrain close supporters, Queenslands George Christensen and Matt Canavan.

Nationals have a great future for regional values ​​rather than extreme right-wing values, Chester said.

The holiday room and the way it works at the moment is quite dysfunctional.

Peer comments made especially about the withdrawal from Afghanistan and the protests in Victoria and the pandemic have been very useless.

Regional Australia needs a strong voice, but a sensitive voice.

Chester said he was concerned about the direction some Nationalist MPs were trying to take over the party.

Joyce has laughed at suggestions that Christensen could shut up.

Resources Secretary Keith Pitt said he was confident Chester would return to the party room soon and stay in the next election.

However, he dismissed concerns about some of the comments made by MPs at party chamber meetings.

How do you stop people from walking near a microphone and making a statement, he told ABC radio.

There is a range of views in the room, depending on where you come from and who you represent.