German election results Herald Messier The weakest politics and leadership after Merkel





BERLIN After 16 years as Angela Merkel as their chancellor, the Germans scattered their votes across the political spectrum on Sunday in the election to replace her, a rugged comeback that heralds a more turbulent political era in Germany and weaker German leadership in Europe. Preliminary results gave the center-left Social Democrats a slight lead, but they were so close that no one could yet say who the next chancellor would be or what the next government would look like. The only thing that seemed clear was that it would take weeks if not months of bargaining to form a coalition, leaving Europe’s largest democracy suspended in a kind of oblivion at a critical moment when the continent is still trying to recover from pandemic and France partner Germany at the core of Europe faces disruptive elections next spring. Sunday’s election marked the end of an era for Germany and Europe. For more than a decade, Mrs. Merkel was not only the chancellor of Germany, but indeed the leader of Europe. She led her country and the continent through successive crises and in the process helped Germany become the leading power of Europe for the first time since the two world wars.

Her time on duty was characterized above all by stability. Her center-right party, the Christian Democratic Union, has ruled Germany for 52 of the 72 post-war years, traditionally with a smaller party.

But the campaign turned out to be the most volatile in decades. Armin Laschet, the candidate of Mrs. Christian Democrat Merkel has long been seen as a preliminary candidate until a series of mistakes mixed with his unpopularity eroded the leadership of his parties. Olaf Scholz, the Social Democrat candidate, counted completely before his steady personality led his party to a spectacular 10-point comeback. And the Greens, who briefly led the polls early, did not live up to expectations, but scored their best result ever. On Sunday, the Christian Democrats’ share of the vote fell below 30 percent, heading for the worst show in their history. For the first time, three parties will be needed to form a coalition, and both major parties are planning to hold competitive talks to do so. It is so unprecedented that it is not even clear who is talking to whom at whose invitation to whom for what, because the Constitution has no protection for such a situation, said Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff, Berlin-based vice-president of the German Marshall Fund, the group research.

Even before the first official returns were announced, the battle lines were drawn as the two main contenders to succeed Mrs Merkel after the chancellor announced their claims to the top post and their intention to fight for it. A long tradition of consensus-driven policies quickly faded, leaving the country in a harsher tone. At the Social Democrats’ headquarters in Berlin, loud cheers erupted when the first exit polls were announced. The SPD is back! Lars Klingbeil, general secretary of the parties, told the crowd of party members, before Mr. Scholz to take the stage with his wife and insist that the next chancellor be named Olaf Scholz. Across the city, at the Conservative headquarters, Mr. Laschet, the party candidate Mrs. Merkel, made it clear who she thought would be the next chancellor, saying: We will do everything to form a government.

It is a messy set of circumstances that is likely to complicate negotiations to form a government. And whoever ends up being chancellor will not only have a weaker term, but less time to spend leading in Europe, analysts said. Germany will be absent from Europe for a while, said Andrea Rmmele, dean of the Hertie School in Berlin. And whoever becomes chancellor is likely to be much more distracted by domestic politics. With two-thirds of the polling stations counted, the Social Democrats appear to have had a slight lead, with less than two percentage points separating the two main parties. Analysts said the vote could continue to move slightly in favor of either side. Four in 10 Germans voted by ballot, which was being counted at the same time as the ballots were being cast.

But very few predicted a dramatic turnaround that would yield a less obscure result and ease the need for protracted coalition talks. The result gives a significant impact to the two smaller parties that are almost certain to be part of any new government: the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Judging by Mr. Scholz and Mr. Laschet, they have signaled that they will talk to each other first. Two Probably-Chancellors and Two Kings, read a title of the German public broadcaster ARD.

In a way Sunday returns were an expression of how disoriented voters are with the departure of Ms Merkel, who is stepping down as the most prominent politician in her country. The chancellor oversaw a golden decade for Europe’s largest economy, which expanded by more than a fifth, bringing unemployment to its lowest levels since the 1980s. As the United States was distracted by numerous wars, Britain risked its future in a referendum to leave the European Union and France failed to reform, Ms. Merkels Germany was largely a haven of stability. She was the steady hand on top, the steady presence, said Mr. Kleine-Brockhoff from the German Marshall Fund.

Now there is a concern about what comes next, he said. The presence and reputation of this chancellor is great and very difficult to imitate. This explains why the two leading candidates to succeed him mostly ran on the platforms of continuity rather than change, trying where possible to signal that they would be more like the outgoing chancellor. This election campaign was essentially a contest over who could be more similar to Merkel, said Mr. Kleine-Brockhoff. Even Mr. Scholz, his center-left party’s traditional opposition party to Mrs Merkel’s Conservatives, played his role as finance minister in the outgoing government rather than his own party sensitivities, which are to the left of his party .

Stability, not change, was his promise, said Mr. Kleine-Brockhoff. The distinctive political tradition of the Federal Republic of Germany is change through consensus. In the four decades since the Communist East split, West Germany has had strong governments, traditionally formed by one of the two largest parties joining a smaller partner or, in rare circumstances, the two major parties forming a coalition. big. This tradition continued after reunification in 1990, with extensive changes such as labor market reforms of the early 2000s often carried out with full-line support.

But four parties have become seven and the two main traditional parties have shrunk, changing the arithmetic of forming a government representing more than 50 percent of the vote. In the future, analysts say, three or four, not two, parties will have to find enough common ground to govern together. Some analysts say this growing fragmentation of Germany’s political landscape has the potential to revive politics by bringing more voices to the public debate. But it will definitely make governance more difficult, as Germany becomes more like other countries in Europe among them, Spain, Italy and the Netherlands that have seen a similar break. And more messy politics can make the next chancellor weaker. Merkel has embodied the tradition of consensus more than perhaps any of her predecessors. Of her four terms in office, she spent three in a grand coalition with her traditional party opponents, the Social Democrats.

Ruling as Mrs Merkel’s petty partners, they almost killed the Social Democrats, Germany ‘s oldest party, stripping her of her identity and place as the main voice of the center – left opposition. By z. Scholz used his comfortable relationship with the chancellor to his advantage, playing effectively as a task in a race without him. At the party headquarters on Sunday evening, he was being celebrated as a savior by party members who were convinced the chancellery was theirs. The SPD is the winner here, insisted Karsten Hayde, a party member for a long time, while Ernst-Ingo Lind, who works for a parliamentarian, said that just a year ago, he would not have dreamed of being here.

Among the parties represented in the next German Parliament is the Alternative for Germany, or AfD, which shocked the nation four years ago by becoming the first far-right party to win seats there since World War II. Its share of the vote fell to 10.5 per cent from almost 13 per cent in 2017 and it will no longer be the country’s main opposition party. But it strengthened its status as a permanent force to be reckoned with. In two states in the former Communist East came out first. We are here to stay, and we showed it today, Tino Chrupalla, the party co-leader, told party members gathered on the outskirts of Berlin. Despite the turmoil of this election and Merkel nostalgia, many Germans took heart from the fact that more than eight in 10 voters had cast their ballots for a centrist party and that turnout was high.

The mobilization was evident outside several polling stations in Berlin, where families patiently waited their long queues. It’s the beginning of a new era, said Ms. Rmmele of the Hertie School. Christopher F. Schuetze, Jack Ewing and Melissa Eddy contributed to the report from Berlin.

