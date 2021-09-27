Canadian Foreign Minister says eyes are open when it comes to normalizing ties with China





TORONTO, Sept 26 (Reuters) – “Canada’s eyes are open” when it comes to normalizing relations with China, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Sunday, two days after the release of a Huawei executive after three years under house arrest. in Vancouver Me Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei, flew back to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end a bank fraud case against her. This resulted in the cancellation of her extradition battle in a Canadian court. Read more Shortly after Meng flew to China, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor – two Canadians detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018 on a US warrant – were released from Beijing. Garneau told CBC News that the government is now pursuing a fourfold approach to China: “coexist,” “compete,” “cooperate,” and “challenge.” He said Canada would compete with China on issues such as trade and co-operate on climate change while challenging it in its treatment of Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kong as Ottawa has done in the past. “Let me say, our eyes are open. We have been saying this for some time. There was no way for a relationship with China as long as the two Michael were being stopped,” Garneau said. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Garneau welcomed the two Canadians on Saturday when they arrived in Calgary, Alberta, after spending more than 1,000 days in solitary confinement. Read more Spavor was charged with supplying photographs of military equipment to Kovrig and was sentenced in August to 11 years in prison. Kovrig had been awaiting sentencing. Trudeau, who won a third term last Monday after a close election race, had vowed to improve ties with China since becoming prime minister in 2015, building on his father’s success in establishing diplomatic ties with China. in 1970. But even before Meng’s arrest, Canada’s repeated question about China’s human rights positions had angered Beijing and the two countries had failed to come closer. China has always denied any connection between the issue of Meng’s extradition and the detention of the two Canadians, but Garneau said that “the immediate return of the two Michaels linked” him to Meng’s case in a “very direct way”. Garneau said he had heard about the Delayed Prosecution Agreement (DPA) a few weeks ago, which opened the door for the two men to return. Canadian Ambassador to the United States Kirsten Hillman denied that Washington had made the release of Kovrig and Spavor a condition for resolving the charges against Meng. “Absolutely not. The DA and the settlement of the charges against Ms. Meng was a completely independent process and was continuing as it did,” Hillman told Canadian broadcaster CTV. Garneau also said he did not think the timing of the men’s return had anything to do with that of the federal election. “I think it just worked that way.” Reporting by Denny Thomas; Edited by Grant McCool and Peter Cooney Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.

