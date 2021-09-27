British gas stations run out of fuel as drivers panic amid the absence of a truck driver

Thousands of British petrol stations were shut down on Sunday (local time) as drivers tried to fill up amid a power outage due to a nationwide shortage of truck drivers.

BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of two major fuel classes.

“With the first big demand in the last two days, we estimate that around 30 per cent of the countries in this network do not currently have any of the major fuel levels,” BP, which operates 1,200 countries in Britain, said in a statement.

Vehicle lines formed at gas stations for a third day as drivers waited, several hours, to refuel as oil firms reported that the lack of drivers was causing transportation problems.

Some operators had to ration the supplies and others shut down all the fuels.

The Petroleum Retailers Association, which represents nearly 5,500 independent outlets, said about two-thirds of its members were reporting that they had sold their fuel, while the rest were “partly dry and running out soon”.

Association president Brian Madderson said the absences were the result of “buying panic, clean and simple”.

“There is a lot of fuel in this country, but it is in the wrong place for drivers,” he told the BBC.

“Still still in terminals and refineries.”

Shell said it had also seen an increase in fuel demand.

Temperatures plummeted as some drivers waited for hours.

Police were called to a service station in London after a scuffle broke out. Police said one person was arrested on suspicion of assault.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps had previously appealed for calm, saying the shortages were simply caused by panic buying and that the situation would eventually resolve on its own because fuel could not be reserved.

“There is a lot of fuel, there is no shortage of fuel within the country,” Shapps told Sky News.

New visas for drivers ‘throwing a finger of water into a fire’

The transport industry says the UK has tens of thousands of truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s Brexit exit from the European Union last year.

Some countries, including the United States and Germany, are also experiencing a shortage of truck drivers.

But the problem has been particularly evident in Britain, where it has contributed to the emptying of supermarket shelves and the closure of gas pumps.

After weeks of mounting pressure, the UK Conservative government has announced it will issue thousands of emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help prevent a Christmas without turkeys or toys for many British families.

The government said it would issue 5,000 quarterly visas for truck drivers starting in October, and another 5,500 for poultry workers.

Industry groups welcomed the new visa plan, though the British Retail Consortium said it was “too little, too late”.

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the Confederation of British Industry, said the announcement was “the equivalent of throwing a finger of water at a fire”.

Opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer, speaking at his party’s annual conference in southern England, said ministers had failed to plan for labor shortages following the 2016 Brexit vote and called for a larger scheme. of temporary visas.

