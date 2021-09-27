Taliban petition to resume international flights from Kabul | News from Colorado Springs

International
Taliban petition to resume international flights from Kabul
E Taliban are now calling for international flights abroad Afghanistan to resume, claiming that the issues at Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport were resolved almost a month after the US military withdrawal from the region.
“Since the problems at Kabul International Airport have been resolved and the airport is fully operational for domestic and international flights, [Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan] provides all airlines for its full co-operation, “said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Taliban’s foreign ministry.
Balkhi said the lack of international flights has left many Afghans stranded abroad and prevents other residents from traveling for work or study. according to to Reuterswith
Some airlines, such as Pakistan International, have recently offered international flights to and from Afghanistan in limited numbers. However, the prices for these tickets are marked much higher than previous tariffs Taking control of the Taliban of the country last month.
TALIBAN HANG BODY OF CONTINUITY DESIRED BY THE CITY
Kabul Airport was the site of a chaotic evacuation in which thousands of American personnel and Afghan refugees were airlifted from the country. Numerous Afghans for Qualified Immigrant Visas and Nearly 100 or fewer US Passport Holders remain in place after the completion of the humanitarian evacuation on 31 August.
The Taliban’s call for more international flights comes as the militant group has sought legitimacy from the most developed nations since the fall of the former US-backed Afghan government, despite the imposition of stricter social policies on the population, similar to its rule. brutal in the 1990s.
Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, a founder of the Taliban, said on Thursday that executions and amputations would return as a form of criminal punishment in place, saying: “The amputation of hands is very necessary for safety.”
Strict messages from the militant government appear to be a rough face just about a month ago, when Taliban leaders promised “amnesty” for supporters of the previous government.
Since then, women have been told they can study in gender separate institutions. Likewise, countless residents seeking to flee across the border from the Taliban have been blocked by security checkpoints and subjected to regular home searches by the group’s militant fighters.
