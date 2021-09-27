Senior Catholic Bishop hopes pardon of residential school will improve autochthonous-national relations

A leader in the National Assembly of Catholic Bishops in Canada says he hopes an apology for the damage done to residential schools could mark a turning point in the church’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples, but some community leaders say it remains to be seen. whether the expression of repentance will be supported by meaningful actions.

The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops apologized “unequivocally” on Friday for abuses committed by members of the church community who were involved in running residential schools.

Vice President Bishop William McGrattan acknowledged that the church has a history of forgiveness, but said the one-page statement ratified at a full meeting of bishops last week reaffirms their commitment to the reconciliation process and outlines the “tangible” steps to be taken. . expanded in the future.

“The people of the First Nations have consistently called for greater responsibility and accountability of the church,” Bishop Calgary said Sunday. “This is a long journey. And it’s what we hope we can start again and renew that relationship. “

The bishops have vowed to provide data that could help “commemorate” students believed to be buried in unmarked graves, raise money for initiatives approved by indigenous leaders, and work to get the Pope to visit Canada.

First National Assembly Speaker RoseAnne Archibald said she welcomed the bishops’ full pardon, but noted that their promises did not fulfill the actions the indigenous community had demanded.

"The words of forgiveness speak to a (Catholic) church commitment to the path of healing ahead with the First Nations and indigenous peoples," Archibald said in a statement Friday. "Only time will tell whether concrete actions will follow the words of repentance from the Bishops."

















A permanent tribute planned for the Kamloops Residential School



Archibald said he was disappointed that the bishops did not pass a resolution to formally invite the Pope to Canada to apologize to the survivors of their residential schools, families and communities – one of the calls for action set out in the Commission’s report. Truth and Reconciliation of 2015.

McGrattan suggested an apology may not be far off as local leaders prepare to travel to the Vatican in December to meet with Pope Francis.

“We anticipate that this delegation going to Rome will be the first step,” he said. “Importers’s important, I think, to make sure those steps are done properly.”

Archibald also expressed reservations about the bishops’ fundraising efforts, noting that the church raised less than one-sixth of a $ 25 million fund promised for reconciliation and healing as part of the School Housing Agreement. Indian Residential more than a decade ago.

McGrattan noted that the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops was not a party to that solution, but said the “somewhat disappointing” outcome of the fundraiser underscores the need for a new approach.

The discovery last spring of hundreds of unmarked graves at former residential school sites prompted calls for the church to release data that could help identify children believed to be buried, often without telling their families of their deaths. .

The church has also faced severe criticism for neglecting to provide all documents for schools required by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

McGrattan said many parishes near burial sites plan to share sacramental records – such as birth, baptism and death records – to help families rest their loved ones.

But he insisted that the church should show prudence when it comes to disclosing such documents.

















The First National Day for Truth and Reconciliation will be celebrated in Canada on September 30th



“We just do not want to, in a sense, allow information to ever be given in general, where loved ones should be the first to get it and understand the story,” he said. “We are willing to work with them, but just giving the information in a way that could hurt them is also something we do not want to do.”

More than 150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools for more than a century when the Canadian government adopted a policy to assimilate indigenous children, removing them from their culture, families and languages.

The Catholic and Anglican Churches ran most of the schools where children were subjected to rampant emotional, physical, and sexual abuse.