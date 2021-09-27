US companies choose to export to Canada after closing borders disrupts business – National

In the past, Katie McCarron could count on her best Canadian customers to travel to her store in Portland, Oregon, to collect their favorite high-quality, human-quality pet food.

COVID-19 had other plans. Soon, however, so did Portland Pet Food Co.

“Some of them would just be shopping in Portland, and we would hear they had been here, or they would write to us and ask, ‘How can I order your food online with the border closed?’ “BC-born McCarron said in a recent interview.

Read more: Is it time for a new approach to the Canada-US border? Experts explain

In the United States, however, each international shipment of pet food requires a separate health certificate, making it impossible for a small retailer like Portland Pet Food to offer online sales abroad.

The story goes down the ad

“We can’t ship to Canada – it’s just too expensive and we have to get these certificates every time we ship. So I had to keep getting into distribution.”

Today, thanks to a major deal with Canadian chain Pet Valu, Portland Pet Food is available to more than 500 specialist retailers in Canada, an expansion that equates to about 25 percent of the company’s worldwide retail footprint.

McCarron clearly already had expansion in her mind before the pandemic hit. Portland products are already available in Japan, and it recently signed a distribution agreement in China. Korea and Taiwan are the others on its list.

















1:23

Border business





Border business



But the continued ban on non-essential land travel from Canada to the US, previously extended for a month from October 19 to October 21, brought home the importance of gaining shelf space in a part of the world where border crossing does not it ‘s as easy as it used to be.

The story goes down the ad

President Joe Biden’s administration drew a strong contrast last week when it announced a major overhaul of the rules governing international travel and COVID-19, while at the same time extending the travel ban on the Canada-US border.

McCarron is at a loss to explain why the U.S. continues to deny Canadians the opportunity to drive across the border for vacation, day trips or shopping excursions – a restriction the Canadian federal government began easing over the summer for fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and residents. permanent.

“I’m just as confused” as others about the border, she said.

Read more: US extends land border rules to Canada and Mexico, facilitates other travel measures

The American Travel Association says the continued closure of the Mexican-Canadian land border is costing U.S. businesses about $ 1.5 billion a month in “travel exports,” which the association defines as expenses from foreigners visiting the United States.

Canada, meanwhile, remains the largest single U.S. export market, accounting for nearly 18 percent of all U.S. goods shipped overseas last year. The two countries exchange $ 1.7 billion worth of goods and services every day, for a total of $ 614.9 billion in 2020.

“My constituents are very frustrated by this, especially given the trade and relationships people have across the border,” Michigan Sen. Gary Peters said last week during a national security hearing with Homeland Security Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas.

The story goes down the ad

“We are very aware of the economic consequences, and not just the economic consequences, but the consequences for family members who have not seen each other for a long time,” Mayorkas replied.

















0:40

US extends land border rules to Canada and Mexico, facilitates other travel measures





US extends land border rules to Canada and Mexico, facilitates other travel measures



He said the progress of the Delta variant of COVID-19 “is not yet where we need to be” in the US, and that there are communities near the US-Mexico border that are also suffering as a result of the closure.

“We are looking at the situation, not only at the ports of entry on our northern border, but also on our southern border,” Mayorkas said.

“We have heard similar concerns about border communities in the South and the impact, the economic and family impact, of restrictions. We are looking at what we can do operationally and we are moving in a very consistent and controlled way.”

The story goes down the ad

It’s painful to consider the discrepancy in crossing the Canada-US border by land, said Tori Barnes, executive vice president of public relations and policy for the U.S. Travel Association.

Read more: Communities say possible reopening of Canada-US border “delayed”, but experts wary

“It’s very grim summer that we are in a situation here where we have completely reopened Canada, and from a US perspective, you can only get in if you fly inside,” Barnes said.

“Obviously it’s obviously significantly negative for the US economy as well, and that’s something we’ve continued to articulate.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had no explanation Thursday as to why the land border remains closed as the Biden administration announces new vaccination requirements for international air visitors.

“Land restrictions, I do not have an update for you on where it stands, beyond that it has been extended (and) we are continuing to consider additional steps,” she said.