COVID-19 in Saskatchewan: Over 550 new cases reported as the province breaks new cases, total active case records

Saskatchewan’s 552 new COVID-19 cases again set new provincial records on Sunday, as total active cases rose to 4,864.

Previously, the total of the highest active case reported was 4,763, recorded on December 7, 2020, in the middle of Saskatchewan’s second wave of COVID-19.

One week ago, on September 19, Saskatchewan announced 543 new cases previously the highest announced in one day.

New cases were reported as follows:

Far northwest, 21.

Far northeast, 19.

Northwest, 77.

North Central, 38

Northeast, 16.

Saskatoon, 124.

Western Center, 17.

Central East, 36.

Regina, 64 years old.

Southwest, 33.

South Center, 36

Southeast, 36.

The update said 35 cases had information pending settlement.

As of Sunday, the province’s seven-day average of new cases was 478, or 39.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

The provincial dashboard update said 27.5 per cent of new cases were reported in those between the ages of 20 and 39.

About 4,083 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Saskatchewan since the update.

The update showed 281 people in hospital due to COVID-19.63 of whom were in intensive care.

Three deaths were reported on Sunday, bringing the total death toll in the province to 670.

An additional 2,153 doses of the first COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the province, according to Sunday’s update, and another 1,740 people were fully vaccinated.