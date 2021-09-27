Winnipeg Memorial Service honors fallen police officers and peace officers – Winnipeg

Officers, police officers, their families and others attended the Canadian Museum for Human Rights on Sunday morning to honor those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

The last Sunday in September has been known as the National Day of Police and Peace Officers since 1998.

This year’s annual service in Winnipeg was hosted by the Manitoba Police Chiefs Association (MACP).

“I think in a way (it is) a really convenient place for us to gather. This museum is a place of reflection and really this is what the memorial is about, it’s reflecting on the stories of those before us who made the final sacrifice, “said Winnipeg Police Chief Danny Smyth, who is also president of the MACP.

Smyth opened his prepared remarks by acknowledging the challenges the pandemic has posed to the police, the community stress that leads to mental health issues and addictions, and the members facing and reflecting on the “ugly truth of residential schools, colonization and the role that the justice system has contributed to the overthrow of indigenous peoples. “

“These are challenging times that are damaging the health and well-being of our members who have vowed to serve our communities,” Smyth said.

“As we reflect on these challenges, it is imperative that we recognize and reflect on the police and peacekeepers who faced the challenges of their time, and we honor those who came before us and gave their lives to maintain peace and order in our communities .. “

Speakers made special mention of Saskatchewan RCMP Constable Shelby Patton and Nova Scotia RCMP Constable Heidi Stevenson, both of whom died in office in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

“There are not many professions in our community that really carry the level of risk to life and personal safety that is comparable to that of Manitoba police and peacekeepers,” Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman said during the service.

“As citizens, we are extremely fortunate to have those in our community who are willing to endure that level of risk for the good of our community.”

Mayor Bowman also paid tribute to Constable Allan Poapst, a Manitoba RCMP officer who died in a car accident in December 2019.

Bowman revealed that he had actually met Poapst through a mutual friend while attending the Gray Cup game, just weeks before the officer’s death.

“There was nothing but smiles in that crowd … only the full joy of that evening is the one I know we will all remember,” Bowman said.

“It’s a good reminder that police officers and peace officers are members of our community, they are our neighbors and our friends and our family.”

Sunday’s event coincided with a national service held in Ottawa and broadcast online.