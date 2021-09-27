China to restrict abortions for non-medical purposes China





China will reduce the number of abortions performed for non-medical purposes, the country’s cabinet said in new guidelines aimed at improving women’s reproductive health. China has already adopted strict measures aimed at preventing sex-selective abortions, and health authorities also warned in 2018 that using abortion to end unwanted pregnancies was harmful to women’s bodies and risked causing infertility. The state council said the new guidelines, issued Monday, will aim to improve women’s overall access to pre-pregnancy health care services. However, politics seems to be another part of Beijing’s efforts to reverse the declining fertility rate in the country, which scholars and policy scholars have identified as a major social policy challenge in the coming decades. China remains the most populous nation in the world, but the latest census showed that population growth from 2011 to 2020 was the slowest since the 1950s and was expected to slow even further within a few years. The fertility rate dropped from 1.6 live births per woman in 2016 to 1.3 per woman in 2020. After years of trying to limit population growth, Beijing is now promising new policies aimed at encouraging families to have more children. She said in June that she would now allow all couples to have three children instead of two. New policies designed to reduce the financial burden of raising children are also being introduced. However, the latest policy initiative highlights Beijing’s concern about China’s high abortion rate, which has been encouraged by the country’s family planning policies. For the past few decades, interruptions have been used alongside contraceptives and sterilization to keep population growth under control. According to government statistics, doctors in China performed 336 million abortions between 1971 and 2013. Gender-selective abortions were common, meaning that China has been left with a massive gender imbalance of 30 million more men than women. The shift to more abortion boundaries has been underway for several years. Jiangxi Province issued guidelines in 2018 stipulating that women over 14 weeks pregnant must have signed the approval of three medical professionals before having an abortion.

