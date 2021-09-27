sharjah: Center places Srinagar on international aviation map | India News







This is a historic step for both J&K and its people. Foreign travelers will soon be able to arrive directly in Srinagar, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia told a joint news conference with J&K Governor Lt. Manoj Sinha. The interaction with the media was followed by a detailed review of all aviation issues related to J&K, by Sinha and Scindia.

Sources said that Sharjah was chosen as the first destination in view of the large volume of business among traders from J&K, especially those dealing with horticultural products and retail in Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Immigration infrastructure has already been set up at J&K, an officer said.

More than 77 stores in Sharjah mainly owned by the Lulu supermarket chain supply their supplies of dried fruits etc. mainly from J&K. Similarly, over 60 such stores in Abu Dhabi receive supplies from J&K. So there is a high demand for business-related travel between Srinagar and Sharjah, which is also a convenient transit point to reach Dubai and Abu Dhabi, a source said.

Even before, Srinagar operated international flights, but they were only for Hajj pilgrims. Meanwhile, among the other results of the Saturday review meeting by Sinha and Scindia was the provision of formators to hand over 122 acres of land in Jammu by October 10, 2022, to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to begin work in a new area 25,000 square meters terminal at a cost of 600 million rubles.

