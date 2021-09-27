After the loss, McEnroe says the Laver Cup should have more respect





BOSTON (AP) John McEnroe wants the Laver Cup to get more attention and thinks it is a mistake that the ATP Tour schedules regular tours that run counter to the three-day exhibition event. Captain Bjorn Borgs Team Europe reached the Laver Cup for the fourth time in a row on Sunday taking an unbeaten 14-1 lead over McEnroes Team World. This is my personal opinion, but I do not think there should be any tournaments if they want to try to reach the level of a Ryder Cup, say. It should stand on its own, McEnroe said, referring to a team golf event that was also held this weekend. It’s not going to be, well, the other players have to be able to play and … get their points at (the event) in Kazakhstan or wherever they are now. I just disagree with that. I think it is a mistake by ATP. McEnroe noted that Roger Federer, whose management company is the driving force behind the Laver Cup, and Rod Laver, the 11-time Grand Slam champion, for whom his names are included. However, it’s hard to get the kind of respect I think deserves, McEnroe said. He tore me. Even without any Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic this time, the European Team won eight of the nine games on a solid field that McEnroe complained was too slow within the arena hosting the NBAs Celtics and NHLs Bruins. Tokyo Olympics champion Alexander Zverev of Germany and mixed doubles gold medalist Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated Reilly Opelka of the United States and Denis Shapovalov of Canada 6-2, 6-7 (4), 10-3 in a draw. in pairs in pairs to open Play on Sundays. This allowed Team Europe to eclipse the 13 points needed to win the Laver Cup. Victories in the match were worth one point on Friday, two points on Saturday and three points on Sunday. The European team won the first three Laver Cups in 2017, 2018 and 2019, with Federer and Nadal or Djokovic participating each year. Zverev and Rublev joined the European Team in 2021 by US Open champion Daniil Medvedev of Russia, French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini of Italy and Casper Ruud of Norway. All six are ranked in the top 10. Team World included Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada, Diego Schwartzman from Argentina, John Isner from the USA and Nick Kyrgios from Australia. Auger-Aliassime, at Nr. 11, is the highest member of the list. ___ More tennis AP: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

