“Dune” reaches $ 76 million in international coffers





Cinema attendees, at least at international box offices, have kept running ticket sales for “Dune,” imagining a large budget for Frank Herbert’s science fiction novel. The film, directed by Denis Villeneuve (“Achievement”), grossed $ 26.3 million from 32 overseas markets in its second weekend of release. It has generated $ 76.5 million to date, a strong report given that many parts of the international coffers have been slow to recover from COVID-19. However, the Warner Bros. movie. and Legendary cost $ 165 million per production, which means it will have to generate nothing less than a pure amount in cinemas to win. “Dune” will not debut in the US – a key market for the film – until October 22, when it will be shown simultaneously on HBO Max. Interplanetary fairy tales, starring Timothee Chalamet, Zendaya and Oscar Isaac, will open in China in late October, which is promising because many recent Hollywood films have not been allowed to screen in the largest film market. in the world. “Dune” had the largest share in Russia with $ 4.9 million from 1,850 screens, marking a 37% drop since its opening. France followed with $ 4.2 million from 893 screens (33% less), while Germany brought in $ 3.4 million from 900 screens. Among the new territories, Dune generated $ 1 million in the UAE and $ 969,000 in Saudi Arabia. Elsewhere in the international box office, Disney’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” grossed $ 14 million, bringing its foreign number to $ 166.9 million. The adaptation of the Marvel comic book, led by Canadian actor Simu Liu, has been a hit in North America, where it became the highest grossing film of the year at $ 196 million to date. Globally, “Shang-Chi” has generated $ 363.4 million, a strong result for pandemic times. At a prominent box office reference point, Disney and the 20th-century science fiction comedy “Free Guy” has surpassed the $ 200 million mark internationally. The film, starring Ryan Reynolds as a cheeky video game character, added another $ 5.1 million from 48 overseas markets, raising its international total to $ 203.3 million and its worldwide number to $ 317 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://variety.com/2021/film/news/box-office-dune-international-ticket-sales-1235074641/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

