Italy rules out recognition of Taliban government in Afghanistan | Conflict News





FM Italia calls on foreign governments to prevent financial collapse that would result in a massive influx of migrants.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has said the Taliban government in Afghanistan cannot be recognized, but said Afghans should start receiving financial support that was frozen after the militant group took power last month. He called on foreign governments to prevent a financial collapse there that would result in a massive influx of migrants. Recognition of the Taliban government is impossible as there are 17 terrorists among the ministers and the rights of women and girls are constantly violated, Di Maio told state television Rai 3 on Sunday. It is clear that we must prevent Afghanistan from exploding and from an uncontrolled flow of migration that could destabilize neighboring countries, said Di Maio, who chaired a G20 foreign ministers’ meeting in New York last week. There are ways to secure financial support without giving money to the Taliban. We also agreed that part of the humanitarian aid should always go to the protection of women and girls. Italy holds the annual and rotating G20 presidency and is looking forward to hosting a special summit on Afghanistan. The G20 countries, along with Afghanistan’s neighbors, are committed to fighting terrorism and working to protect human rights, Di Maio added. On Friday, the US Treasury Department said it had issued two general licenses, one allowing the US government, NGOs and certain international organizations, including the United Nations, to engage in transactions with the Taliban or the Haqqani Network. two under sanctions that are needed to provide humanitarian aid. The Taliban took control of the country last month as foreign forces allied with the US withdrew from Afghanistan after a 20-year war. The events culminated with the capture of the capital, Kabul, on August 15, two decades after the Taliban were ousted from power by a US-led campaign following the September 11 attacks on the United States. The UN said that at the beginning of the year more than 18 million people, about half of Afghanistan’s population, were seeking help amid the country’s second drought in four years. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said last week that Afghanistan is on the verge of a dramatic humanitarian catastrophe and has decided to engage with the Taliban in order to help the people of the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/26/italy-taliban-government-cannot-be-recognised The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos