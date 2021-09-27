Lava from the volcano can reach the Atlantic Ocean within hours





Emergency authorities today ordered people in an area on the east coast of La Palma Island to close as lava from the Cumbre Vieja volcano approaches the sea. The 1,250C lava could hit the Atlantic Ocean in the coming hours, likely causing explosions and sending clouds of toxic gases over the island, the Canary Islands emergency services warned this morning. “The population will have to follow the instructions of the authorities and stay in their house with closed doors and windows,” the services said on their Twitter account. As volcanic eruptions continue in La Palma, a church in the village of Todoque was destroyed by lava flowing from the island’s Cumbre Vieja volcano. The church bell tower was seen collapsing as dense smoke surrounded it Read more: https://t.co/d9VKWWIcfq pic.twitter.com/ftH2UIm6c4 – RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 27, 2021 People in the coastal areas of San Borondon, Marina Alta and Baja and La Condesa were ordered to close. Reuters drone footage showed a rapid stream of hot lava flowing down the crater slopes, passing near houses and parts of land and buildings covered by a black mass of slow-moving lava. On Monday morning after dawn, the volcano was calmer than in previous days. Since the volcano erupted on September 19, the black lava flow has covered more than 230 hectares, said the European Union satellite monitoring service Copernicus, swallowing hundreds of homes, streets, schools, churches and banana plantations and forcing thousands people to be evacuated. with No casualties or serious damage have been reported since the volcano erupted, but about 15% of the island’s banana harvest could be in jeopardy, endangering thousands of jobs. La Palma, with a population of over 83,000, is one of the archipelagos that make up the Canary Islands.

